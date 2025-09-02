"Love seeing moments like this"- Fans react as Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco enjoy “lake life”

fdSelena Gomez and her music producer fiancé, Benny Blanco, enjoyed &quot;lake life&quot; after they separately celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties with friends. Blanco partied with his friends at Resorts World in Las Vegas, while Gomez celebrated in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and had even dressed up in a bridal-inspired outfit, including a veil with &quot;bride to be&quot; written on it.However, per Selena Gomez's latest Instagram post on Monday, September 1, 2025, the couple wrapped up their summer vacation together, relaxing on the lake with their friends. She captioned her latest Instagram carousel, &quot;lake life,&quot; and included some candid moments during their downtime, including one with them sharing a kiss for the camera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans quickly went to social media to share their reactions to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's &quot;lake life&quot; photos. One fan said that they look &quot;so happy together.&quot;Veedimma꩜³💙 @Veedimma_LINK@ThePopTingz Aww, they look so happy together love seeing moments like this from SelenaOther fans commented about how the couple is fully enjoying the bliss before they finally say &quot;I do,&quot; and how Selena Gomez looked radiant in her newly shared Instagram photos.𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 @yourfavnookLINKEngaged life. 🥹 #SelenaGomez and #BennyBlanco are fully enjoying pre-marital bliss. 💕❤️litta @selenakisstellLINKSelena Gomez looks radiantOther commenters honed in on one of the pictures in the carousel, featuring Selena smirking at the camera while Benny Blanco is focused on her and giving her foot a massage. Some said that the music producer is enjoying the view, meaning Selena, while another one joked that he looked like he was still wondering how he got the &quot;beautiful&quot; singer.Mogana @MoganaPhilipsLINK@SELENAT0RSARMY picture 2: Bernie still wondering how he got Beautiful Selscar ❤️‍🔥 @sgxlhzLINKSelena Gomez with Mr. Gomez He's enjoying the viewscar ❤️‍🔥 @sgxlhzLINKIf I were Benny, I would never stop looking AT Selena Gomez&quot;I couldn't be more excited&quot;- Selena Gomez on marrying Benny BlancoEarly in August, Selena Gomez dished out her excitement about her impending nuptials to Benny Blanco. The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on the August 6 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane and shared how she couldn't wait to marry the record producer. She said:&quot;I couldn't be more excited. I'm really, I just have never felt so sure about something.&quot;That said, she admitted that they've hit a snag in their wedding planning because they both have busy schedules and &quot;own personal endeavors.&quot; However, the singer-actress said that once their schedules lighten up, they will begin to get into &quot;all the nitty-gritty&quot; of planning their big day.Benny Blanco shared the same sentiments a month earlier during his appearance on the same podcast. During the July 10 episode, he admitted that they are both busy individuals but that they are both thrilled about the future. At the time, Benny Blanco said that he and Selena both &quot;need to chill&quot; after working so much.He recalled the timeline of their engagement and their packed schedule after that, including filming music videos for their album, I Said I Love You First, the holidays, and more promo stuff for their collaborative album. They released the album in March 2025.The singer-actress also returned to film Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere its fifth season this coming September 9, 2025. Benny Blanco also said that he was writing a book around the same time.Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly started dating midway through 2023, years after they collaborated on the latter's song with J Balvin and Tainy in 2019, I Can't Get Enough.