  • "Love seeing moments like this"- Fans react as Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco enjoy “lake life”

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 02, 2025 02:21 GMT
82nd Golden Globe Awards Cocktail Hour - Source: Getty
Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards (Image via Jason Armond / Getty Images)

fdSelena Gomez and her music producer fiancé, Benny Blanco, enjoyed "lake life" after they separately celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties with friends. Blanco partied with his friends at Resorts World in Las Vegas, while Gomez celebrated in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and had even dressed up in a bridal-inspired outfit, including a veil with "bride to be" written on it.

However, per Selena Gomez's latest Instagram post on Monday, September 1, 2025, the couple wrapped up their summer vacation together, relaxing on the lake with their friends. She captioned her latest Instagram carousel, "lake life," and included some candid moments during their downtime, including one with them sharing a kiss for the camera.

Fans quickly went to social media to share their reactions to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's "lake life" photos. One fan said that they look "so happy together."

Other fans commented about how the couple is fully enjoying the bliss before they finally say "I do," and how Selena Gomez looked radiant in her newly shared Instagram photos.

Other commenters honed in on one of the pictures in the carousel, featuring Selena smirking at the camera while Benny Blanco is focused on her and giving her foot a massage. Some said that the music producer is enjoying the view, meaning Selena, while another one joked that he looked like he was still wondering how he got the "beautiful" singer.

"I couldn't be more excited"- Selena Gomez on marrying Benny Blanco

Early in August, Selena Gomez dished out her excitement about her impending nuptials to Benny Blanco. The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on the August 6 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane and shared how she couldn't wait to marry the record producer. She said:

"I couldn't be more excited. I'm really, I just have never felt so sure about something."
That said, she admitted that they've hit a snag in their wedding planning because they both have busy schedules and "own personal endeavors." However, the singer-actress said that once their schedules lighten up, they will begin to get into "all the nitty-gritty" of planning their big day.

Benny Blanco shared the same sentiments a month earlier during his appearance on the same podcast. During the July 10 episode, he admitted that they are both busy individuals but that they are both thrilled about the future. At the time, Benny Blanco said that he and Selena both "need to chill" after working so much.

He recalled the timeline of their engagement and their packed schedule after that, including filming music videos for their album, I Said I Love You First, the holidays, and more promo stuff for their collaborative album. They released the album in March 2025.

The singer-actress also returned to film Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere its fifth season this coming September 9, 2025. Benny Blanco also said that he was writing a book around the same time.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly started dating midway through 2023, years after they collaborated on the latter's song with J Balvin and Tainy in 2019, I Can't Get Enough.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

