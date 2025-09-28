Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025. The couple exchanged their vows at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, as reported by Vogue. The songstress shared pictures of their romantic ceremony on Instagram with the caption that mentioned their wedding date with two white heart emojis.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been together for over two years. According to E! News, they started dating in July 2023, around her birthday (July 22). However, she made her relationship public in December 2023. She uploaded a bunch of photos, where she was seen alongside Blanco. In the Instagram post dated December 15, 2023, the singer wrote:

"New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍"

Besides their personal connection, the two artists engaged in professional endeavors over years through collaborations and shared acquaintances.

Let's take a look at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship from their initial meeting to the day they got married.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: How their relationship unfolded?

In early 2015, Benny Blanco teamed up with Selena Gomez as a producer on the album Revival and created songs like Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness. They worked together again in 2019 and dropped I Can’t Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy. The duo then collaborated for Gomez's track Single Soon, which was released on August 25, 2023.

82nd Golden Globe Awards Cocktail Hour (Image via Getty)

Gomez and Blanco reportedly began dating in July 2023, however, the pair preferred keeping their relationship private. As reported by People magazine in December of the same year, the former Disney star confirmed while reacting to a fan's comment on Instagram that she had been secretly dating Blanco for "six months."

In response to another fan post that stated, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” Gomez commented, “facts.” She also liked a post titled, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.” Later on December 3, Gomez praised her partner by commenting:

“He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship grew stronger through 2024

The couple made one of their first major public appearances in January 2024, when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the months that followed, Selena Gomez started giving hints about their relationship on social media, and during interviews, she called Blanco supportive and loving.

In an episode of New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on February 24, 2024, Gomez spoke about her single Love On and shed light on what her relationship meant to her:

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you.”

She added:

“And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

Their engagement on December 11, 2024, came as no surprise to fans. Gomez announced it on Instagram with pictures of her engagement ring.

"Forever begins now.." the caption read.

At the beginning of 2025, the pair dropped a joint album titled I Said I Love You First, which was characterized as a musical narrative of their relationship since their meeting and falling in love through their hopes for the future.

By September, marriage arrangements were in progress, but the venue remained a secret till the week before the big day. On September 27, 2025, the couple's wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara was attended by their family members and close friends.

