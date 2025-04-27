Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi links up with Travis Hunter's mom at 2025 NFL draft

Two moms shared a special moment at the 2025 NFL draft when Randi Mahomes connected with Travis Hunter's mother, Ferrante Edmonds. Randi Mahomes is the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ferrante Edmonds attended the Ultimate Sports Parent Brunch on April 26. This first-ever event was created to honor parents supporting their athletic children through major career transitions.

Both women wore matching red outfits for the occasion, which Randi documented in an Instagram story later reposted by Edmonds.

"Another big congratulations to Travis Hunter for being the second pick in the Draft! My girl (Ferrante Edmonds) @justicesforall and I were matching in the red at the brunch! Loved connecting with such a fabulous Mama!" wrote Randi in her post.

For Ferrante Edmonds, draft night fulfilled years of maternal dedication. Before the event, she shared her emotions on Facebook:

"Tonight... I don't need sleep. I need to sit in the presence of every prayer I ever prayed for my son. I remember the scraped knees... The late-night practices... The dreams that felt too big for the room."

Travis Hunter is a dutiful, thoughtful son

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Hunter has already demonstrated his appreciation for his mother's support. In March, while at Colorado with a $2.4 million NIL valuation, he surprised her with a five-bedroom house in Savannah as a birthday gift. This was a significant upgrade from their previous three-bedroom home, where five children once lived.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded considerable draft capital to select Travis Hunter, giving up their No. 5, 36 and 126 picks in 2025 plus their 2026 first-round pick. His projected rookie contract is worth $46.5 million over four years with more than $30 million in signing bonus.

Jacksonville's coach, Liam Coen, emphasized their commitment to maximizing Travis Hunter's talents:

"We're going to set that up that way from a schedule, from an operations standpoint, the way that we're going to operate for him, to set him up to have the most success that he can."

While Travis Hunter begins his NFL journey, Randi Mahomes has been reflecting on her draft memories. She recently shared a throwback photo from 2017 when Patrick was selected 10th overall by Kansas City.

"Draft day 2017 — the day everything changed," she captioned her post. "Can't believe it's been 8 years since this moment with Patrick."

Randi also participated in this year's draft festivities in Green Bay, hosting a "QB Challenge" during Field Fest.

