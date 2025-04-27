Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will officially embark on his dream of being a two-way star in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in order to select Hunter.
On his official YouTube Channel, Hunter shared a video of his arrival at the Jaguars' facility on Friday afternoon. Team owner Shahid Khan was the first to greet Hunter and shared his excitement.
"How are you? Welcome, welcome," Khan said. "So let me Introduce - this is Tony, my son. We're excited to have you here. Everything in the town is really buzzing. We've been up and about and you're going to make history. Everyone's excited."
Shahid Khan and Hunter took photos, documenting the moment as the cornerback/wide receiver officially stepped foot inside the team facility.
Travis Hunter received praise from Jaguars GM
Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter was officially introduced as a member of the Jaguars on Friday afternoon. During the press conference, Hunter received praise for being a trailblazer as he looks to become a starter on both sides of the ball.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone called Hunter a 'rare' player. He believes the game is meant to be 'challenged.'
"He's a rare person. He's a rare player," the GM said. "But he’s also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged.”
In 2024 for the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter played 672 snaps on offense and 688 defensive snaps, totaling 1,443 total snaps (almost 400 more than the next best).
Hunter became the highest drafted cornerback and the highest drafted wide receiver since Calvin Johnson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2007.
