Taylor Swift goes incognito to cheer Travis Kelce in Chiefs' 37-20 win over Ravens hours after attending Selena Gomez - Benny Blanco wedding: Report

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 29, 2025 18:15 GMT
Taylor Swift goes incognito to cheer Travis Kelce in Chiefs&rsquo; 37-20 win over Ravens (Image Credit: GETTY)
Taylor Swift goes incognito to cheer Travis Kelce in Chiefs’ 37-20 win over Ravens (Image Credit: GETTY)

The Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive 37-20 Week 4 win against the Baltimore Ravens. Travis Kelce's fiancée, pop star Taylor Swift, was reportedly in attendance at the game. While Swift's family was spotted enjoying the game from the VIP suites at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the "Blank Space" singer went incognito with her appearance.

Swift's undercover appearance at the Chiefs game was confirmed by PEOPLE later in an exclusive report. According to the publication, Swift travelled to Kansas City from Santa Barbara, where she attended Selena Gomez's wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco.

As for Swift's family, her father Scott was spotted in the VIP suites with son Austin. In one picture posted by a fan page on X, Austin was spotted alongside Travis Kelce's mom, Donna. The report of Swift's appearance during Chiefs vs Ravens came almost a day after Sports Business Journal confirmed that she had rejected the offer of headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show.

According to the publication, Swift rejected the offer after the league refused to meet her long list of demands. An unnamed source shed light on the pop star's decision:

“Taylor Swift doesn’t need exposure. She wanted a deal that reflected her value.”

Haley Kalil sided with Taylor Swift's NFL broadcast despite criticism from fans

Taylor Swift has often been criticized for her live coverage by the NFL; however, influencer Haley Kalil claimed to have found it entertaining. Being a Swiftie, Kalil is appreciative of Swift's live NFL coverage and talked about her opinion on the same during an interview with PEOPLE on Thursday.

"It's almost like you get a reality show of Taylor without the show," Kalil said. "Because you get to see her on camera at these NFL games, and we just like to see her happy. Swifties just want to see her happy. To see her happy and with somebody that supports her like Travis."

Taylor Swift has currently been embracing her newly-engaged days with Travis Kelce. Kelce proposed to Swift last month.

