"It's not a sport that's only for men": Influencer Haley Kalil backs Taylor Swift for breaking stereotype as popstar reshapes NFL coverage narrative

Taylor Swift has often been trolled and criticized for her live NFL coverage during the Kansas City Chiefs' games. However, according to influencer Haley Kalil, Swift's coverage broke a major stereotype of football. Her influence helped attract female spectators to the sport, which was previously quite low compared to their counterparts.

On Thursday, People released an interview with Kalil in which she praised Swift for her contributions to expanding the female audience of the NFL.

“[Swift] just got women to see that this is a really fun sport to participate in,” Kalil said. “And it's not a sport that's only for men. That was just such a stereotype for the longest time."

Kalil also shared her opinion on the "Blank Space" singer's NFL coverage, claiming to be "happy" about it. Further, Kalil discussed the type of boyfriend she felt that Travis Kelce has been to Swift.

"It's almost like you get a reality show of Taylor without the show because you get to see her on camera at these NFL games, and we just like to see her happy. Swifties just want to see her happy," Kalil said.

"To see her happy and with somebody that supports her like Travis and, you know, on that 'New Heights' podcast, we were just all thrilled to see her glowing."

Martha Stewart shared expectations for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

There has been much buzz around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding. Martha Stewart recently added to the buzz by sharing her input on the type of wedding the couple would most likely have. Stewart's comments came during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week.

"They will probably gonna keep it private, from what I’ve been hearing. They are charming, they are savvy, they know what they are doing," Stewart said on Sept. 18.

Amid the wedding speculations, Jason Kelce recently said how his mother, Donna, has placed "pressure" on Travis Kelce for having kids.

