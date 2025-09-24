Jason Kelce reveals mom Donna’s “pressure” on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Engagement with Taylor Swift has changed a lot of dynamics for Travis Kelce, especially with his mother, Donna. On Tuesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis admitted how his mother has given the rank of "number one" son to his elder brother, Jason Kelce.

According to Travis, it was due to the fact that Jason has kids. Interestingly, it has also placed significant pressure on Travis to follow the same family expansion route as his brother after his engagement to Swift.

"Listen, right now, right now, Mom has Jason no. 1 because he has kids," Travis said (Timestamp: 15:30).

"That is true," Jason added. "She has said that. She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him."

When it comes to family expansion plans, Taylor Swift has reportedly given a green flag to Travis Kelce. In fact, according to a report from Life&Style from April, the Chiefs tight end has already told the "Blank Space" singer that he was ready to have kids with her before marriage.

"Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline," a source said. "He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready. Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding!"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift planned 'intimate' wedding celebrations

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have planned on making their wedding an "intimate" event. The couple has reportedly been planning a private celebration, which would include guests from inside their inner circle. An insider from PEOPLE shared the details in a report released earlier this month.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy," the insider told the publication.

It was an emotional day for Travis Kelce when he proposed to Taylor Swift for marriage, as he admitted to having shed a "few tears" in that moment.

