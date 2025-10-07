Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne grooves to Taylor Swift’s music, turns up the fun at new home in Jupiter, Florida

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is making headlines after her latest addition to her real estate portfolio.Olivia Dunne, who announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, purchased an apartment in New York last month. The former LSU Tigers gymnast has added another place to her real estate collection after purchasing a house in Jupiter, Florida.In her latest TikTok post on Monday, Dunne showed an inside view of her new Florida home while grooving to Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.View on TikTokDunne announced her new home in her Instagram story after sharing a selfie near the pool. She also shared the outdoor shower at her new home in another story.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)According to reports, Dunne's new house in Florida is near golf legend Tiger Woods’ $60 million palace in Jupiter Island.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires playful warning on date with Pirates aceOlivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday last week and her boyfriend Paul Skenes planned a surprise celebration for the former LSU Tigers star.Skenes also took her on a date in Upper New York Bay. In one of her Instagram stories last week, Dunne shared pictures of her getaway with the All-Star pitcher.The Statue of Liberty was visible in the background and Dunne had a hilarious warning in the caption.&quot;Hey lady stop staring at him 🙄,&quot; Dunne captioned her Instagram story with the statue in the background.Paul Skenes' stellar second season with the Pirates was acknowledged by Baseball Digest over the weekend. Skenes led the league with a 1.97 ERA and had the second-most strikeouts in the National League.Baseball Digest named the Pirates ace as the MLB Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first Pirate to claim the award in 32 years. Accolades could continue to flow for the second-year pitcher as he is the front-runner for the National League Cy Young award after his historic season.