  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne grooves to Taylor Swift’s music, turns up the fun at new home in Jupiter, Florida

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne grooves to Taylor Swift’s music, turns up the fun at new home in Jupiter, Florida

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:40 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne grooves to Taylor Swift’s music - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is making headlines after her latest addition to her real estate portfolio.

Ad

Olivia Dunne, who announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, purchased an apartment in New York last month. The former LSU Tigers gymnast has added another place to her real estate collection after purchasing a house in Jupiter, Florida.

In her latest TikTok post on Monday, Dunne showed an inside view of her new Florida home while grooving to Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dunne announced her new home in her Instagram story after sharing a selfie near the pool. She also shared the outdoor shower at her new home in another story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

According to reports, Dunne's new house in Florida is near golf legend Tiger Woods’ $60 million palace in Jupiter Island.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires playful warning on date with Pirates ace

Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday last week and her boyfriend Paul Skenes planned a surprise celebration for the former LSU Tigers star.

Skenes also took her on a date in Upper New York Bay. In one of her Instagram stories last week, Dunne shared pictures of her getaway with the All-Star pitcher.

Ad

The Statue of Liberty was visible in the background and Dunne had a hilarious warning in the caption.

"Hey lady stop staring at him 🙄," Dunne captioned her Instagram story with the statue in the background.

Paul Skenes' stellar second season with the Pirates was acknowledged by Baseball Digest over the weekend. Skenes led the league with a 1.97 ERA and had the second-most strikeouts in the National League.

Baseball Digest named the Pirates ace as the MLB Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first Pirate to claim the award in 32 years. Accolades could continue to flow for the second-year pitcher as he is the front-runner for the National League Cy Young award after his historic season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications