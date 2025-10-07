"I do it everytime": Taylor Swift reveals unique ritual on the "eve" of new album's release in latest interview with Jimmy Fallon

On October 6, Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fans had been waiting for the interview since Fallon teased it in a September 25 Instagram post. On Monday, the late-night host asked Swift several questions about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Fallon also discussed other topics on a light-hearted note.

During a segment, the TV host played a rapid-fire game in which the singer had to answer questions about the "last" thing she did. She was asked about the last song she had listened to that wasn’t from her new LP. In her response, Swift shared that she has a special ritual she performs before each new album drops.

"So I have this tradition, the eve before I have a new album that comes out that starts a new musical era, I listen to the entirety of the last album that I made. So I listened to 'The Tortured Poets Department' to say goodbye to it. And, I do it every time. It's every night before a new album comes out," the singer revealed.

In her Monday interview with Jimmy Fallon, Swift also discussed The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2024. Swift compared the emotions she experienced while recording it to those that emerged during the production of her latest project.

Referring to The Life of a Showgirl, Swift said that she thought it was the most well-matched era in terms of where her life was when she wrote its tracks and where she was at the time of its launch. She added that this was not the case with The Tortured Poets Department.

"Sometimes you write, like, The Tortured Poets Department. Like, the name didn't lie. I was like, I wrote that song, and I was just, like, miserable. And then I... When I put it out, I was like, I'm so happy now... My last album, was really highlighting the facets of me that are, like, a writer that's, like, earnest and stoic and raw," she stated.

More highlights from Taylor Swift’s rapid-fire game with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon followed with more candid questions to Taylor Swift in the game segment of the show. The host asked her to name the last person she had texted. Taylor said she last texted Selena Gomez.

Before the show aired on TV, Gomez shared an Instagram post, sharing her wedding memories. In the pictures, Taylor Swift was present alongside Gomez on her wedding day. Swift's long-time friend also showed her love to The Life of a Showgirl.

In another question, Jimmy Fallon also asked the Lover singer which was the last song by another artist she had heard. Answering it, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer praised Tate McRae's new song, Tit for Tat.

"Tate McRae has a great new song called 'Tit for Tat.' You gotta listen to it... Like, full volume, over and over again on repeat. It's just so good," Taylor Swift added.

Jimmy Fallon also discussed the singer’s recent engagement to Travis Kelce. While congratulating Taylor Swift and admiring her ring, Fallon asked if Kelce had proposed on the same day she appeared on his podcast. The singer confirmed with a “Yes,” before sharing more details.

For the unversed, Kelce's podcast featuring Swift aired on August 13, whereas the singer announced the engagement on August 26.

