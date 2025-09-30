“sad girls really run the world”: Fans buzz as Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born to Die’ nears Adele’s ‘21’ record on Billboard 200

Lana Del Rey's second studio album from 2012, Born To Die, is her longest-charting album of all time. After peaking at No.1 on the Billboard 200, it has stayed on the chart for 606 weeks at the time of writing. Per Forbes, there are only 18 albums that reached the 600-week milestone on the Billboard 200, and only two of them are solo female artists.At the moment, Born to Die sits second to Adele's 21, which racked up 617 weeks. That said, according to Forbes, 21 doesn't appear on the charts regularly, giving Lana Del Rey's album a chance to tie or even pass Adele's longest-charting album. Del Rey's fans were quick to share their reaction online, with one pointing out how &quot;sad girls,&quot; referring to Born To Die's aesthetic, run the world.Airlearn @AirlearnAppLINK@chartdata born to die proving sad girls really run the worldMore fans shared their excitement over Born To Die reaching such a milestone, with some commenting on their awe over the album continuing to be in demand even over a decade later. One said that it's a testament to the Born to Die singer's &quot;cultural and musical impact,&quot; while others said that she makes music that ages like &quot;fine wine.&quot;Noah Christopher @DailyNoahNewsLINK@chartdata Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die nearing Adele’s 21 record proves streaming’s power in keeping albums alive. Over a decade later, it’s still charting, testament to her lasting cultural and musical impact.Ravu Speaks_ @RavuSpeaksLINK@chartdata Born to Die is aging like fine melancholia. 🥀 Just 10 weeks from legend status alongside Adele the sad girl era never left.”Corgster @CorginiteLINK@chartdata Oh Godna Del Rey, you made an iconic debut smash album that ages like fine wineOther fans also shared their love for Born to Die, calling the album &quot;good&quot; and saying that it deserves the titles it's getting.The Fun Factory @crazypoint00LINK@chartdata Born to die is too good 👍 deserves the titlesjoelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINK@chartdata Happy for Lana Del Rey I hope she achieve the title.Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, but it's not coming until 2026 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLana Del Rey isn't only making headlines for her years-old music that continues to dominate the charts, but she has also created a buzz over her next album. Her new project, a country album, was scheduled to be released last spring, but it has long been postponed because she's planning to add six more songs to it.The Say Yes to Heaven singer shared more about the highly anticipated country album, now called Stove, in a cover interview with W magazine, published on August 26, 2025. She said that it took her longer to finish the album because it was more autobiographical than she initially anticipated. She also said that going country had been a long time coming, adding:&quot;The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country!&quot;Stove is coming out in January, per Billboard, which is a long time coming since the album was initially teased. Lana Del Rey first announced the album in January 2024, saying at the time that it would drop in September that year. However, the originally proposed release date had come and gone, and it was moved to May 2025, but that also passed.The album was also originally called The Right Person Will Stay, but it has long been renamed Stove. While it will take a few months for the new album to arrive, she released Henry, Come On in April, a song she debuted live at Stagecoach the same month.Stay tuned for more news and updates on new albums and music from Lana Del Rey as the year progresses.