Who is Ethel Cain? Lana Del Rey elaborates on her lyrics, saying the singer used to body-shame her

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Aug 14, 2025 20:11 GMT
On Wednesday, August 13, Lana Del Rey shared a teaser of her new song on Instagram. What caught the viewer's attention in the teaser was the lyrics at the beginning. The lyrics in the beginning were seemingly aimed at singer Ethel Cain. The lyrics read:

"Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post, think it's cute reenacting my Chicago post."

On August 14, Lana took to social media to explain the meaning behind the lyrics. She claimed that Cain used to body-shame her. She wrote on social media:

"I don’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago – when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at."
Lana further said that she got to know from a few mutual friends that Cain apparently tried to "insert herself" into Lana's "personal life". The singer then stated that she was "definitely disturbed" upon learning about what Cain allegedly did.

Ethel Cain is a 27-year-old singer who is well-known in the southern gothic style of music. She was born in March 1998 in Tallahassee, Florida. Cain's first album, titled Preacher's Daughter, was released in 2022. She released her second studio album, Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You, on August 8, 2025.

Cain had also dropped several extended plays and singles. Some of her popular singles include tracks like Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters), Gibson Girl, and Strangers.

What did fans speculate about the lyrics of the snippet by Lana Del Rey?

While it was initially unclear what Lana had been referring to, fans online had a theory. According to Dazed Digital, the fans speculated that this was also a dig aimed at her former partner, Jack Donoghue. For context, in 2022, when Lana and Jack were apparently dating, the former shared a photo of themselves outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Shortly after this, Ethel reportedly shared a photo with Jack before deleting it sometime after that. A few hours after Lana Del Rey shared the snippet of her new track, Ethel Cain took to her Instagram and apparently acknowledged Lana dissing her. She wrote:

"Update: Lana Del Rey has blocked Ethel Cain on Instagram."
According to reports by Dazed, Cain had stated that Lana Del Rey had a significant impact on her. However, she had also made some questionable remarks about Lana at some point in time. The outlet stated that when a fan told Cain that "Lana Del Rey walked so Ethel Cain could run", Cain responded by saying that she pushed Lana over while running fast.

As of now, Lana Del Rey has not made any statement following the one previously mentioned. Netizens have flooded the comment section with their take on the situation. Many seemed quite surprised by the latest snippet that Lana posted on Instagram.

