"Hello from my allotted iPad time": Ed Sheeran reacts hilariously after Taylor Swift reveals how he learned of her engagement

Taylor Swift recently revealed that her good friend Ed Sheeran had learned about her engagement to Travis Kelce through Instagram. On October 6, Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest LP, The Life of a Showgirl. During the episode, the late-night host played a game called "That's so true" with the Grammy-winning singer.

In the game, Fallon stated five rumors about Taylor Swift, among which one was true, and the host had to guess which one it was. One of the rumors was that Ed Sheeran learned about Swift's engagement on Instagram. When the singer confirmed that it indeed was true, Fallon cracked up and hit the floor.

The Shape of You singer also gave a hilarious nod of approval. Ed Sheeran commented on a clip shared on the show's TikTok account and wrote,

"Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual."

Ed Sheeran reacts to learning why Taylor Swift didn't call him about her engagement: "Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual"

This was not the first time Ed Sheeran confirmed it. Earlier, in a SiriusXM interview which aired on September 24, Andy Cohen asked the Perfect singer how he found out about Taylor Swift's engagement. Sheeran replied, "Instagram." Cohen further asked if he did not get any personal message, to which the singer replied, "No."

However, Taylor Swift gave an explanation about this on Jimmy Fallon's show.

"He doesn't have a phone," Taylor Swift explained why Ed Sheeran learned about her engagement on Instagram

Swift, who shares a friendly bond with Ed Sheeran, said on Jimmy Fallon's show that she had a "perfect explanation" for Sheeran finding out about her engagement like everyone else through her August 26 Instagram post. The Cruel Summer singer explained that Sheeran didn’t have a phone, so she couldn’t contact him.

Fallon poked fun, asking, "Didn't he write a whole album about an old phone that he had?" Taylor Swift wittily replied that Sheeran didn't have one that worked.

"So he doesn't have a phone, and this is, like, one thing I love about him. It's very eccentric. Love it. But when I'm going through being like, 'Hey, who should we call? Who should we FaceTime?' I'm going through my texts and being like, who have I texted within the last, like, month of my life? And he just wasn't there," Swift added.

Jimmy Fallon asked the pop star how one could get a hold of Sheeran, jokingly suggesting the "Bat-Signal." Swift explained that one had to email him first, and to FaceTime him, someone had to give him an iPad. The 1989 artist further recalled feeling guilty of not calling Sheeran personally.

"This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet... And then when the news came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God, we forgot to call Ed! Oh, no!' That's my favorite. He's like family," she stated.

According to an exclusive by People, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift gave a speech at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding held on September 27 in California. During her recent appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the Opalite singer recounted chatting with Sheeran at Gomez's wedding.

