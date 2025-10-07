  • home icon
  • Music
  • “New Taydaughter unlocked”: Netizens react as Taylor Swift claims she has been listening to Tate McRae’s ‘TIT 4 TAT’ on repeat

“New Taydaughter unlocked”: Netizens react as Taylor Swift claims she has been listening to Tate McRae’s ‘TIT 4 TAT’ on repeat

By Devangee
Modified Oct 07, 2025 18:19 GMT
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift revealed that she has been listening to Tate McRae’s new single Tit for Tat "on repeat" during her October 6, 2025, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ad

When host Jimmy Fallon asked her to name the last song by another artist she listened to, Swift responded,

"Oh, Tate McRae has a great new song called Tit for Tat, you gotta listen to it. It’s full volume over and over on repeat."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans have reacted online, calling Tate McRae a "new Taydaughter."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans seem to be hoping for a collab between the two pop stars soon.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The October 6, 2025, episode marked Taylor Swift’s seventh appearance on The Tonight Show and her first U.S. late-night interview since promoting The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, according to the report by The Hollywood Reporter on the same day.

Taylor Swift’s return to Late-Night to promote The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift appeared on Fallon’s show to promote her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, released October 3, 2025. The Hollywood Reporter said the interview was a “U.S. late-night return” for Swift, and she spoke about the album, her recent engagement, and her evolving approach to music.

Ad

During the episode, Fallon opened by dancing to Swift’s new single, The Fate of Ophelia, before the two broke down several tracks from the album. Swift described The Life of a Showgirl as the most personally aligned era of her career, saying,

"I think this has been the most well-matched era in terms of where my life was when I wrote it and where I am now when it’s out in the world."
Ad

The album, co-produced and written with Max Martin and Shellback, sold 2.7 million copies on release day, marking Taylor Swift’s largest-ever single-day sales total, according to Luminate data cited by Billboard as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor talks about her engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift also discussed her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, joking about Fallon being “blinded” by her engagement ring. The singer recounted how Kelce proposed while she was recording an episode of his podcast New Heights, calling the setup a “distraction” from the surprise decorations being prepared in their backyard.

Ad
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - (Image via Getty)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - (Image via Getty)

She also clarified several circulating rumors during a game segment, denying claims that she declined the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show due to disputes over ownership rights. “No,” she told Fallon, emphasizing that Jay-Z and his team “have always been good” to her. Swift said her decision was more personal, adding,

Ad
"[The truth is] that I’m in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field"

The pop star revealed that her longtime friend Ed Sheeran learned of her engagement online. “He doesn’t have a phone,” Swift explained, assuring Fallon that it was “nothing against Ed.” She described the elaborate method Sheeran uses to FaceTime, laughing that she simply forgot “because he’s not in my recent texts.”

Ad

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl continues to have commercial success, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6, 2025. The cinematic companion project for the album reportedly earned $46 million globally. The feature, directed by Swift and shot by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, included choreography by Mandy Moore, who previously worked on the singer’s Eras tour.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Devangee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications