“New Taydaughter unlocked”: Netizens react as Taylor Swift claims she has been listening to Tate McRae’s ‘TIT 4 TAT’ on repeat

Taylor Swift revealed that she has been listening to Tate McRae’s new single Tit for Tat &quot;on repeat&quot; during her October 6, 2025, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When host Jimmy Fallon asked her to name the last song by another artist she listened to, Swift responded,&quot;Oh, Tate McRae has a great new song called Tit for Tat, you gotta listen to it. It’s full volume over and over on repeat.&quot;Fans have reacted online, calling Tate McRae a &quot;new Taydaughter.&quot;Mel @AllTooMel31LINKNew Taydaughter unlocked IKTRRRari @ilyforevermoreLINKMY TATELOR HEARTCutie gurl @Cutiie_GurlLINKTODAY IS A GREAT DAY TO BE A TAYLOR AND TATE SUPERFAN 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↔️Some fans seem to be hoping for a collab between the two pop stars soon.jaiden @jaidenodavisLINKoh tayte crumbs COLLAB IS IMMINENTTada!🚹 @cowboyliketraLINKNEED TAYLOR ON A TATE BEAT IMMEDIATELYjohn 🇵🇸 @grandesaddicttLINKpls collaborateThe October 6, 2025, episode marked Taylor Swift’s seventh appearance on The Tonight Show and her first U.S. late-night interview since promoting The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, according to the report by The Hollywood Reporter on the same day.Taylor Swift’s return to Late-Night to promote The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift appeared on Fallon’s show to promote her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, released October 3, 2025. The Hollywood Reporter said the interview was a “U.S. late-night return” for Swift, and she spoke about the album, her recent engagement, and her evolving approach to music.During the episode, Fallon opened by dancing to Swift’s new single, The Fate of Ophelia, before the two broke down several tracks from the album. Swift described The Life of a Showgirl as the most personally aligned era of her career, saying, &quot;I think this has been the most well-matched era in terms of where my life was when I wrote it and where I am now when it’s out in the world.&quot;The album, co-produced and written with Max Martin and Shellback, sold 2.7 million copies on release day, marking Taylor Swift’s largest-ever single-day sales total, according to Luminate data cited by Billboard as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.Taylor talks about her engagement to Travis KelceTaylor Swift also discussed her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, joking about Fallon being “blinded” by her engagement ring. The singer recounted how Kelce proposed while she was recording an episode of his podcast New Heights, calling the setup a “distraction” from the surprise decorations being prepared in their backyard.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - (Image via Getty)She also clarified several circulating rumors during a game segment, denying claims that she declined the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show due to disputes over ownership rights. “No,” she told Fallon, emphasizing that Jay-Z and his team “have always been good” to her. Swift said her decision was more personal, adding,&quot;[The truth is] that I’m in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field&quot; The pop star revealed that her longtime friend Ed Sheeran learned of her engagement online. “He doesn’t have a phone,” Swift explained, assuring Fallon that it was “nothing against Ed.” She described the elaborate method Sheeran uses to FaceTime, laughing that she simply forgot “because he’s not in my recent texts.”Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl continues to have commercial success, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6, 2025. The cinematic companion project for the album reportedly earned $46 million globally. The feature, directed by Swift and shot by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, included choreography by Mandy Moore, who previously worked on the singer’s Eras tour.