"This is crazy work": Melanie King reacts after Rosie O'Donnell claims Trump paid $1B to Epstein

YouTube personality Melanie King recently shared her reaction to Rosie O'Donnell’s claims about Donald Trump paying a huge sum to Epstein. On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the media personality took to her official X account and shared a clip from a month-old interview of O'Donnell from her appearance on The Jim Acosta Show.Sharing the video clip, Melanie King wrote:“Rosie O’Donnell has receipts of this? Because this is crazy work… Rosie O'Donnell: ‘He [Trump] paid $1B to Jeffrey Epstein. It's so obvious that he is guilty as sin...Our president is a serial p*dophile r*pist.’”Meanwhile, the interview was shared by American broadcaster Jim Acosta on his YouTube channel on September 8, 2025. It featured Rosie O’Donnell calling the US President a “serial p*dophile r*pist” and using her as a distraction from releasing the infamous Epstein files.According to the video clip, when Jim Acosta asked the 63-year-old American talk show host and comedian:“One person standing in the way of us all figuring out why his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files. We still don't know why his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files… Is Donald Trump.”Rosie O'Donnell claimed:“We do know why. We all know why. You have to know why. Why else do you think? He paid a billion dollars to Jeffrey Epstein over the time of their friendship. A billion dollars. He wrote in his birthday book, here's to all the secrets… Too obvious that he is guilty of sin… And it's time for every person with a platform to speak out about it. Every single person. Now or never.”Meanwhile, when Jim Acosta referenced how the US President labelled the call for the release of Epstein files a “democratic hoax” after several of the s*x offender’s victims gathered on Capitol Hill last month to implore Congress on the same matter, Rosie O'Donnell added:“How dare he? For every child that was ever raped by a grown man, how dare he? How dare he? We are mighty. One in three girls suffers child sex abuse. One in five boys. Those are the statistics, America. Wake up.”Rosie O'Donnell’s feud with Donald Trump exploredRosie O’Donnell (Image via Getty)According to People, Rosie O'Donnell’s feud with Donald Trump began nearly 20 years ago. The former The View host reportedly kicked off the rift between the two in December 2006 when she called him out during a Hot Topics segment of the show. She allegedly referenced the controversy surrounding Miss USA winner Tara Conner.Notably, since then, Trump and O'Donnell have continued their feud by engaging in social media spats. Meanwhile, the 79-year-old politician had reportedly brought up O'Donnell during his first presidential campaign.After Trump took the Presidential seat for the second time in January 2025, O’Donnell claimed that she had left her birth country, the US, for Ireland. Meanwhile, in July 2025, the US President took to social media and threatened to revoke the U.S. citizenship of the comedian. As per People, he wrote:“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”For the unversed, the US President’s connection to the convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly dates back decades. In 2002, the politician praised the late financier’s company, “a lot of fun to be with”, in an interview with New York magazine.However, after Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, Trump reportedly distanced himself.