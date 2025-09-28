"This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!": Perez Hilton reacts after Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon & more are reportedly named in new Epstein documents

Perez Hilton has reacted to Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, and Prince Andrew being named in the recently unveiled documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein. According to a report by Al Jazeera, they were released by members of the Oversight Committee of the United States House of Representatives.

As per the report, 8,544 documents linked to the deceased sex offender were released via a subpoena filed in August. These include transaction records, flight logs, messages, daily schedules, and more. A statement released by the House Oversight Committee on Friday (September 26) claims that Epstein's daily schedules include "possible contact" with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Prince Andrew.

The same day, popular podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to the findings in his eponymous blog, writing:

"This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!"

He also spoke about the recent public feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump about releasing the Epstein files.

"The world’s richest man got so upset when the administration revealed it was doing a 180 on releasing the Epstein files. He really made a show of it! Hell, he blasted out that Trump was in the files as a big EFF YOU! And now…," wrote Hilton.

The report released by the House Oversight Committee also included a statement by spokesperson Sara Guerrero. It said:

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims. Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes."

Guerrero ended the statement by claiming that it was "past time" for Pam Bondi to release the Epstein files.

Oversight Democrats' X handle released snippets from the unveiled documents showing the appearance of the high-profile names. In one of them, it said:

“Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"

The schedule also mentioned a "tentative breakfast party" with Bill Gates and names like Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew, and Reid Weingarten. However, Hilton concluded by explaining that names appearing in Epstein's documents aren't necessarily proof of wrongdoing.

"It’s not an allegation of wrongdoing… but we all know what that island was now. And any proof you went to it, or were planning on going… It is, as Elon would say… concerning," he wrote.

For the unversed, Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with "sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors." The financier died in a New York prison cell on August 10, 2019 while awaiting trial.

Exploring the rift between Elon Musk and Trump over Epstein files

Elon Musk was recently involved in a public fallout with Donald Trump over the release of Epstein files. On July 6, a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed that it would not release additional documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk launched an online attack on the POTUS shortly after.

"How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?" he wrote on X.

He also responded with a "100%" emoji when asked whether releasing the Epstein files would "rank high on the America Party's list." Musk trolled Trump by posting a graphic titled "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter" and "0000" written below it. It was captioned:

"What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again"

Responding to Musk's criticisms, Trump took to Truth Social on July 7, writing:

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."

He also ridiculed Musk's idea of the America Party, claiming that it would be a recipe for "Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS," and that a third political party has never succeeded in the United States.

When Candace Owens called Elon Musk a "wimp" and dared him to release Epstein files

On July 8, 2025, popular podcaster Candace Owens took a dig at Elon Musk after his social media rant about Trump and the Epstein files. While addressing Musk's claim that the government had the Epstein files, she said:

"And so, Elon Musk, do not do this. If you know something, say it plainly. Say how you know it. Say, 'I was granted access to the Epstein files when I was in the government, and here is what I saw.' Say it with your chest. Don't be a little wimp about it. You're acting like a wimp,"

She continued, imploring the tech magnate to "man up" and do the needful.

"So many men right now that are just, ugh, you know what I mean? They can't say it. They can't say the thing. They're all scared. They don't want to protect their careers. They don't want to get into trouble. They don't want to be called a name. And it's boring. It's just boring. Man up. Elon, if you know something, say it with your chest," concluded Owens.

Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, and other dignitaries mentioned in the recent unveiling have yet to comment on the same.

