"F***ing brilliant"— Russell Brand praises Elon Musk for claiming Bill Gates "frequented Jeffrey Epstein" in response to Gates' claims on USAID cuts

In the latest episode of Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast, Russell Brand praised Elon Musk for his recent comments about Bill Gates. In a clip of the podcast shared to X on May 30, 2025, Brand first played a video of Musk from the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum, where the Tesla CEO claimed that Bill Gates "frequented Jeffrey Epstein", a sex offender.

He then juxtaposed that clip with a video of himself reacting to Musk’s statement.

"That’s f***king brilliant. It’s brilliant, man," he said.

As per an article by the New York Post dated May 20, 2025, Musk’s remarks about Bill Gates came after the software mogul gave an interview to the Financial Times, accusing the Tesla CEO and DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) of negatively impacting global humanitarian efforts with reckless cuts to the funding of USAID programs under President Trump’s directive.

According to the report, during the May 20, 2025, Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum, when the interviewer asked Elon Musk about Gates’ assertion that Musk’s USAID cuts were adversely impacting the world’s most impoverished communities, the Tesla CEO responded with a question of his own.

"Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was friends with Jeffrey Epstein?" he said

Referring to this Elon Musk interview, Brand, in the aforementioned clip, noted how after Elon Musk claimed that Bill Gates was well acquainted with Jeffrey Epstein. The interviewer then clarified that the Microsoft co-founder had said he "regrets" it.

According to Brand, while Gates had publicly expressed regret about his ties to Epstein, this did little to erase the implications of that relationship. He further used an explicit metaphor to explain Gates’ after-the-fact remorse, comparing it to a moment of personal regret after indulgence.

"How do you feel when you look at p*rnography the second after you ejaculate? Do you think that was brilliant, or do you go, ‘Oh my God! I shouldn’t have done that?’" Brand remarked.

It is interesting to note that that in April 2024, British police charged Russell Brand with five counts of with rape and sexual assault. As per the BBC, these charges were filed after an 18-month investigation based on allegations from four women. The comedian has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin on June 3, 2026.

Bill Gates addresses Elon Musk’s USAID cuts, accuses "World’s Richest Man" of "Killing the World’s Poorest Children"

What’s Next: The Future with Bill Gates - A special conversation with Bill Gates - Source: Getty

As per an article by NBC, in a wide-ranging interview with the Financial Times on May 8, 2025, Bill Gates launched a sharp critique of Elon Musk’s recent actions concerning the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Referring to the closure of the federal aid agency, Gates accused Elon Musk—currently the "world’s richest man"—of endangering the lives of the global poor.

"The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one," Gates remarked.

USAID, which has historically coordinated American foreign aid efforts, was effectively dismantled in February by Elon Musk’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Gates condemned this move, warning that eliminating USAID risked undoing decades of progress in global health and could lead to the resurgence of infectious diseases in vulnerable regions due to halted funding.

"I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money," Gates added.

As per the report, this aforementioned Bill Gates interview also coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Gates Foundation, and Gates used the interview as an opportunity to announce a significant personal and philanthropic milestone. He revealed that he would be giving away the remainder of his fortune by 2045, ten years earlier than initially projected.

As per the report, Gates addressed his plans in a blog post where he wrote,

"People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them...There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people...That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned."

He confirmed that the Gates Foundation would formally cease operations on December 31, 2045, to maximize impact during its remaining years.

Currently, Bill Gates is engaged in global philanthropy, focusing on initiatives through the Gates Foundation. His work spans public health, climate change, education, etc.

As per the BBC, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, formally announced his departure from his lead role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on May 30, 2025. He is shifting his focus back to electric vehicles, renewable energy, and space exploration.

