Elon Musk predicts a “wild future” as Joe Rogan discusses alarming reprogramming of Meta smart glasses by a Harvard student

Joe Rogan's remarks about Meta smart glasses being reprogrammed by a Harvard student sparked reaction from Elon Musk. Musk issued a dire warning about a potential futuristic society.

Ad

In an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed Meta's next generation of AI glasses, which feature a built-in camera, open-ear audio, and smooth social media sharing. The UFC commentator then disclosed that a Harvard student learned how to use face recognition software and can get any individual's information by taking a picture of them wearing the Meta glasses.

''You know those glasses that they wear now, those Meta glasses? Some Harvard kid figured out how to use facial recognition software with that so he sees you, gets a photo of you, immediately gets a Wikipedia on you, or whatever the f**k is available online, sees your Instagram page, finds your address, and it was wild. You're like, wait, hit the brakes.”

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rogan's remarks were shared by an X usernamed @MarioNawfal, earning a response from Musk, who wrote:

''Wild future we’re headed into here''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Musk made several appearances on the JRE show, where they discussed a wide range of subjects, such as the purpose of DOGE (department of government efficiency), the Tesla CEO's alleged Nazi affiliation, and many more.

When Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg discussed the rise of AI

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan had Mark Zuckerberg on his podcast, where the two talked about the rise of AI in the corporate world. According to Rogan, a lot of people are worried about their jobs being replaced by artificial intelligence.

Ad

''The fear that people have, the general fear that we're going to become obsolete is that human beings are essentially creating a superior version of higher intelligence that will be powered by quantum computing and connected to nuclear reactors and it's going to have like this ungodly ability. They've already shown that AI has learned to code. I mean this is one of the things that open AI said that they're learning how to code their own AI.''

Ad

In response, Zuckerberg revealed that big companies plan to use AI to replace their staff this year, stating:

''I think this year probably in 2025, we at Meta as well as the other companies that are basically working on this are going to have an AI that can effectively be a sort of midlevel engineer that you have at your company.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg's comments below (2:07:43):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.