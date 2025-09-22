"Absolutely incredible, Erika": Candace Owens gushes after Charlie Kirk's wife forgives his killer, claims "it is what Charlie would do"

Candace Owens gushed after Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, delivered a heartfelt speech at the public memorial of Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21, 2025. During her emotional address, the widow of the right-wing youth organizer said she forgave the man charged with killing her husband.

In a post on X dated September 22, Candace Owens referred to Erika’s speech and expressed admiration for Charlie Kirk’s widow’s resolve. Shereflected on the extraordinary resilience of Erika, stressing that such grace in the face of devastating loss was a true embodiment of her Christian values.

“The strength it takes to stand on stage and say that you forgive a person who brought so much hurt to you. Absolutely incredible, Erika. What a stunning example of the Christian faith,” Candace Owens wrote.

What else did Erika Kirk say at Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

Memorial Service Held For Charlie Kirk At State Farm Stadium (Image via Getty Images)

At a packed memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, delivered an emotional address filled with grief and forgiveness

Speaking before thousands, she directly addressed the man accused of killing her husband, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah. Prosecutors said Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted of fatally shooting Kirk.

In her speech, Erika Kirk framed her address through the lens of her husband’s mission and her Christian faith. She reminded the audience that Charlie had dedicated his life to guiding and mentoring troubled young men.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life…That man, that young man—I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do,” she said.

Erika also shared her private struggle with the legal consequences of Robinson’s alleged actions. At one point, she admitted she had told her lawyer she did not want the burden of vengeance.

“I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger,” Erik Kirk said.

Imagining herself before God, she asked rhetorically whether the idea of “an eye for an eye” would keep her from heaven and from being reunited with her husband.

Beyond forgiveness, Erika Kirk vowed to carry forward Charlie Kirk’s work as the new leader of Turning Point USA. She insisted that “the answer to hate is not hate,” emphasizing that the gospel commanded “love and always love,” including “love” for one’s “enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

The memorial closed with remarks from President Donald Trump, who praised Charlie Kirk’s legacy. Calling the nation “a nation in grief, a nation in shock and a nation in mourning,”

Trump described Kirk as “without a doubt, among the most influential figures in the most important election in the history of our country.”

Candace Owens addresses speculation over her absence at Charlie Kirk’s memorial

Candace Owens (Image via Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Candace Owens publicly addressed her absence from the stage at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, whcih took place on September 21 at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, Arizona, and featured a high-profile lineup of speakers, including President Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, Senator JD Vance, etc.

During the September 19, 2025 episode of her podcast Candace, Owens revealed that she had received an email from the Daily Mail asking about her relationship with Kirk and whether she intended to attend or speak at the service.

Holding up the correspondence, Candace Owens told her audience:

“This is what we got from Daily Mail.”

She then openly acknowledged that she had not been included in the speaker lineup. She explained that while national figures such as Trump and Vance had been invited, she herself had not.

She further emphasized that she had played no part in organizing Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, stressing that the arrangements were overseen by Kirk’s widow, Erika.

“Erika is in full control ... I would hope she's in full control, but I don't know because I've been hearing some stories about donors that are pushing things,” Candace Owens added.

At the same time, Owens also pushed back against claims that her friendship with Charlie Kirk had soured before his death. She firmly denied the rumors, insisting:

“Charlie and I never, for a second, stopped being friends. Ever. Never happened… They can’t produce one shred of evidence to that effect.”

Nonetheless, Candace Owens suggested that her absence reflected broader political currents. She alleged that the memorial was “being controlled by the White House,” accused Trump of being “controlled by Zionists,” and argued it was “common sense” that she would not be given a platform, given her outspoken stances on controversial issues.

At present, Candace Owens continues to engage audiences through her eponymous podcast, Candace, where she offers commentary on trending news and cultural debates.

On the other hand, the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s death remains ongoing.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, is being held without bail at Utah County Jail. He appeared virtually in court on September 16 to face charges, with his next hearing scheduled for September 29.

