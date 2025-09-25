"Not surprising": Perez Hilton reacts after "friendship" statue of Trump & Epstein is removed soon after installation

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after a statue celebrating the alleged friendship between the US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was installed and soon removed. According to CNN, a statue titled Best Friends Forever of the US President and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands was installed on Tuesday, with the backdrop of the United States Capitol.

The CNN reported that the National Park Service, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, removed a statue which reportedly had a plaque titled, In Honor of Friendship Month and reads:

“We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

After the statue of the US President and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands was erected on the National Mall, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to his blog on September 24 to share his views.

“Trump has declared he doesn’t want anyone to bring up Epstein anymore, for reasons only he knows. Probably a “wonderful secret.” But it’s not surprising the statue didn’t get to stay, considering,” Perez Hilton quipped in his blog post.

The media personality further questioned the removal of the statue and seemingly linked it to the infamous Epstein files.

“No word where the piece was moved — maybe into the same place where all the Epstein evidence and the Smithsonian’s exhibits on slavery are, somewhere far from the eyes of the public…”, Perez Hilton explained.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, an organiser from The Secret Handshake group, which reportedly placed the statue, acknowledged that the group’s security guards were present when the statue was dismantled.

While the Department of the Interior claimed the statue violated its permit, the organiser told CNN that the statue was expected to be up for a week as its permit allowed it to be there until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Perez Hilton questions “free speech” after the “friendship” statue of Trump and Epstein gets removed

In his Wednesday blog post, Perez Hilton called out Donald Trump for getting the statue removed.

“Wow! Donald Trump is really cracking down on free speech this month!” said Perez.

The media personality also mentioned the return of Jimmy Kimmel to television after he was suspended “indefinitely” for his comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. According to Hilton, during his opening monologue, Kimmel cited the President’s inability to “take a joke” as well as stressed “free speech” concerns.

“It’s serious as the President is going after journalists as hard as late-night comedians. Well, he’s going after protesters, too! After only a day, a statue placed in the heart of Washington, DC, has been taken down, presumably because it made the POTUS look so, so bad…Obviously, Trump wasn’t going to let that stay.”

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, Donald, in a 2002 interview with New York magazine, referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.” On the other hand, Jeffrey Epstein claimed that he was the politician's “closest friend for 10 years” to journalist Michael Wolf.

The American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found dead in his jail cell in 2019. It was ruled a suicide.

