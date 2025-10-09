  • home icon
  • "This is getting crazy, y’all": Perez Hilton shocked after Pam Bondi answers question on Trump with "half-naked young women" in Epstein investigation

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:09 GMT
President Trump, Pam Bondi, and Jeffery Epstein (Image via Getty)
President Trump, Pam Bondi, and Jeffery Epstein (Image via Getty)

Podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to a recent congressional hearing in which Pam Bondi was questioned about President Trump’s alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

On October 7, Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. During the hearing, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked Bondi if the FBI had found some controversial photographs of the POTUS in the safe of the late convicted s*x offender.

"There's been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women. Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein safe or premises or otherwise?" the senator asked.
Perez Hilton reported on this hearing in his October 8 blog and stated that instead of answering the senator's question, Pam Bondi "went on the attack." He quoted the Attorney General's response, in which she seemingly accused Senator Whitehouse of "taking money from one of Epstein's closest confidants." Reacting to Bondi's response, Perez Hilton wrote:

"But… importantly, she didn’t answer the question. She couldn’t even say, 'No, there are no photos of Trump and young girls, that’s ridiculous.' This is getting crazy, y’all."
The pop culture blogger noted that Pam Bondi apparently referred to tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman as the "confidant" of Epstein. Hilton seemed to differ with Bondi's accusation against Whitehouse and wrote:

"Not that anyone who got money from him would necessarily have known that until recently? We guess she figured that was a good way to muddy the waters?"

"He’s used his handpicked FBI and DOJ leaders to do it," Perez Hilton accused President Trump of "shutting everyone up" about Epstein

Perez Hilton has often criticized Donald Trump for not releasing the Epstein files. In his October 8 blog, while questioning Pam Bondi's response, the blogger again took aim at the POTUS and alleged that he "handpicked" FBI and DOJ top brass to "bury everything" associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Everyone already knows they were friends for many years... We do know Trump has been trying to shut everyone up about Jeffrey Epstein and bury everything the government has. And he’s used his handpicked FBI and DOJ leaders to do it," the podcaster wrote.
Elsewhere in the blog, Hilton stated that Pam Bondi began her tenure in February and made a "big show" by handing over binders of "Epstein Files" to right-wing influencers with an assurance of releasing more information in the future. He added that after DOJ agents conducted a "deep dive" into the material, nothing came out.

Concluding his blog, Perez Hilton questioned whether the "Epstein files" would ever come into the public domain. He alleged that "Team Trump" and his party were fighting "tooth and nail" to prevent the release.

"And it really makes you wonder why. Because identifying and prosecuting pedophiles and men involved in an underage sex trafficking ring should be everyone’s goal. No matter who they are, Democrat or GOP, hated or beloved," he added.

The podcaster is a known critic of Donald Trump. In his recent blog, he slammed the President for using the "N-word" in place of "nuclear" during his address to top military leaders.

