  • "Wait, uh, WHAT?!?!": Perez Hilton reacts after Trump drops "N-word" in speech addressing military generals

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 15:00 GMT
President Trump Holds Press Briefing On Crash Of American Eagle Flight 5342 And Army Helicopter - Source: Getty
U.S. President Donald Trump calls on reporters during a press conference about the collision of an American Airlines flight with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 30, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to President Trump's recent address to top military leaders at Quantico on September 30. During the speech, while discussing nuclear weapons, the US President said,

"We can't let people throw around that word. I call it the N-word. There are two N-words, and you can't use either of them. If it does get to use, we have more than anybody else. We have better. We have newer. But it's something we don't ever want to even have to think."
Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Trump mentioning the "N-word" in his address. The podcaster expressed his disbelief and wrote,

"Wait, uh, WHAT?!?!...Yup. He really said that. Out loud. To a room full of stunned generals and top-ranking officials."
Elsewhere in his blog, Hilton stated that when the President dropped the "N-word" in his speech, it "immediately sent shivers down spines" to the listeners present there. However, the blogger clarified that the POTUS was referring to "nuclear" when he said "N-word."

Perez Hilton added that the US commander-in-chief had repeatedly referred to "nuclear" as the "N-word" in recent months. He further questioned the President's choice of words, knowing that the actual "N-word" has a "very different" and "deeply charged" meaning.

Hilton further noted that on Tuesday, the President did not use the "N-word" on "some light-hearted dinner roast"; rather, he was discussing some serious global issues with the top brass of the US military.

"Trump was addressing the leaders of the US military about defense capabilities and all kinds of serious global issues like the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Maybe not the best time to be engaging in some pretty ballsy “N-word” wordplay! Just saying," Hilton added.
Perez Hilton highlights President Trump’s past use of "N-Word" for "nuclear"

In his Wednesday blog, the pop-culture influencer pointed out that the Tuesday address was not the first time Donald Trump used the "N-word" in place of "nuclear." He said that the President had long been "obsessed" with the idea of referring to nuclear weapons that way.

Hilton shared a Truth Social post made by the President in June in which he apparently did the same.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually.” the post read.
The podcaster also recalled Trump’s use of the phrase in a 2023 Florida speech. Before concluding his blog, Perez Hilton again questioned the word choice of the President.

"But using that phrasing once again this week — especially in front of a seasoned military audience, no less — is definitely a CHOICE," the blogger added.

Perez Hilton frequently scrutinizes President Trump's posts and speeches in his blogs. In a recent post, Hilton took a swipe at the President while commenting on Elon Musk's reaction after his name appeared in the newly released Epstein documents.

"Did he REALLY say this?!": Russell Brand reacts after Gavin Newsom seemingly calls Trump "son of a b*tch" during Stephen Colbert interview

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

