"Buckle up for this horrible case": Perez Hilton shocked following 14-year-old's death after getting secret breast implants & more

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton discussed the death of a teenager in Mexico, who reportedly passed away following cosmetic body surgeries. In his September 26 blog, Hilton reported that 14-year-old Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo died on September 20 after undergoing breast implant surgery and a Brazilian butt lift.Before delving into the details of the matter, the blogger gave a heads-up to his readers and wrote,&quot;Buckle up for this horrible case.&quot;Citing a report from AZ Central, Hilton reported that the teen's father did not know about the surgery, and he found out only after the death of his daughter.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINK14-Year-Old Girl Died After Getting Breast Implants &amp;amp;amp; BBL, Says Shocked Father! 🔗According to media reports, Carlos Arellano, the girl’s father, received a call on September 11 from his former partner and the girl’s mother, Paloma Escobedo Quiñónez, about the teenager's health concerns. The teen’s mother reportedly told Arellano that their daughter had tested positive for COVID-19 and added that she was taking Paloma into quarantine, where there would be no network reception.Perez Hilton added that the teen’s father did not suspect any deception, but her mother was reportedly “lying.” The podcaster reported that Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo underwent multiple surgeries on September 12, including a breast implant, buttocks augmentation, and liposuction.The surgeries were performed at Santa María Clinic by Víctor Manuel Rosales Galindo, who was reportedly dating the teen's mother.&quot;What kind of doctor would perform these operations on a child so young? Her mother’s boyfriend, Víctor Manuel Rosales Galindo.&quot; Perez Hilton noted.Following plastic surgeries, the girl suffered from severe brain swelling and also went into cardiorespiratory arrest; consequently, doctors induced a coma. Perez Hilton highlighted that it was at this stage that the girl's mother informed Carlos Arellano. However, he was told that the complications happened due to COVID. Later, the teen died while battling the medical complications on September 20.Perez Hilton noted the teen’s surgeries came to light during the funeralFurther reporting on the incident, Perez Hilton mentioned in his blog that the girl’s father suspected something unusual when he found a surgical bra on his daughter’s hospital bed before her death. However, he did not have the full picture at that time.&quot;Cracks in the mom’s story started to form from there. During a moment alone with Paloma before her death, Carlos discovered something unusual — a surgical bra,&quot; Hilton reported.The girl's father noticed a &quot;red flag&quot; when he was handed his daughter’s death certificate, which listed &quot;cerebral edema&quot; as the cause of her death. Perez Hilton highlighted that obtaining a cause of death usually takes days or weeks, but Paloma's death certificate was issued unusually quicklyCiting a report from AZ Central, the celebrity influencer wrote that several of Arellano’s relatives noticed changes in his daughter’s breasts. When Arellano questioned the girl’s mother, she denied any knowledge of the changes.According to the teen’s father, her mother, sister, and sister-in-law examined the body and noticed surgical scars. They subsequently requested an autopsy, and the father filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office.&quot;He fully believes she died from complications of the secret plastic surgery he never approved of… and he wants justice,&quot; Hilton added.The blogger reported that even Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about the incident on September 24 during a press conference and assured that the case was being looked into.Following the complaint, Durango Attorney General Yadira de la Garza Fragoso confirmed that the cosmetic surgery was performed, and an investigation was launched to determine if there was any negligence in the medical procedure.Perez Hilton extended his sympathy to the mourning father and wrote,&quot;What a terrible tragedy. She was so young, and there was no need for her to undergo plastic surgery. Our hearts go out to Carlos as he mourns the loss of his daughter.&quot;Perez Hilton, a longtime celebrity blogger, often covers stories related to cosmetic surgeries under the &quot;knifestyle&quot; category on his blogging website.