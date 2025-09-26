  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Sorry, nahhhh!": Perez Hilton rejects report claiming Astronomer CEO Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot were not having an affair: Details explored

"Sorry, nahhhh!": Perez Hilton rejects report claiming Astronomer CEO Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot were not having an affair: Details explored

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 26, 2025 00:26 GMT
Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay
Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay's Jumbotron (Image via X/@PopBase)

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after a report claimed that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and executive Kristin Cabot were not having an affair when they were caught at a Coldplay concert.

Ad

According to People, two months after the then-Astronomer CEO was spotted by Colplay’s infamous kiss cam with his arms wrapped around his company’s chief people officer, a source has come forward to shed light on the nature of their relationship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A source close to Kristin Cabot recently told People that the viral Coldplay kiss cam movement involving Andy Byron doesn't reflect the real story behind the incident.

“Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair. It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it... But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair,” the source quipped.
Ad

After the Cabot source revealed the details, Perez Hilton shared his thoughts. On September 23, 2025, the media personality took to his blog post and wrote:

“A ‘friendship’??? This source seriously wants us to believe they were only colleagues and friends who were hugging, and nothing more happened before that concert. Sorry, nahhhh! That embrace was seemingly way too intimate! It gave off the vibes of two lovers rather than pals!”
Ad

Meanwhile, according to the insider, Kristin Cabot was already divorcing her own husband before she attended the concert of the British rock band, Coldplay, in Massachusetts with Andy Byron, on July 16.

Notably, the former CEO of Astronomer is also reportedly married. The Cabot source further insisted that the executive was not trying to break up a marriage.

Perez Hilton details the alleged truth behind Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s viral Colplay incident

In his Tuesday blog, the social media personality detailed the insider’s claims, which dismissed the affair between the ex-co-workers at Astronomer. Noting that the source close to Cabot has claimed that Kristin has been “inappropriately mislabeled” as a “homewrecker,” Hilton explained:

Ad
“It’s become more alarming than just being the laughing stock of the internet and the school pickup line, though!”

Meanwhile, the source also revealed to People that the incident has affected not only Andy Byron and Kristin but also their families. The source added:

“It's unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families. All I can think of is that this could happen to any of us at any time. I think all of the misinformation has been the most mind-blowing to witness.”
Ad

The source, as per People, dismissed the public's view of the incident. They alleged that people have taken a "lot of enjoyment at their expense" after the kiss cam moment went viral.

Meanwhile, the intimate moment between Andy and Kristin also reportedly left the Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, wondering about their relationship after they ducked out as soon as they saw their faces on the screen.

Chris Martin of Coldplay (Image via Getty)
Chris Martin of Coldplay (Image via Getty)

Notably, after the source claimed that the former HR at Astronomer allegedly received about 900 “death threats” in just the first three days after the incident went viral, Perez Hilton condemned the act and wrote:

Ad
“Regardless of whether Andy and Kristin cheated, they shouldn’t be subjected to death threats. That is not OK.”

Meanwhile, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot both had to leave their respective positions of CEO and HR chief at the New York-based tech company, Astronomer.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Afreen Shaikh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications