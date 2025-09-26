"Sorry, nahhhh!": Perez Hilton rejects report claiming Astronomer CEO Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot were not having an affair: Details explored

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after a report claimed that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and executive Kristin Cabot were not having an affair when they were caught at a Coldplay concert. According to People, two months after the then-Astronomer CEO was spotted by Colplay’s infamous kiss cam with his arms wrapped around his company’s chief people officer, a source has come forward to shed light on the nature of their relationship. A source close to Kristin Cabot recently told People that the viral Coldplay kiss cam movement involving Andy Byron doesn't reflect the real story behind the incident. “Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair. It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it... But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair,” the source quipped.After the Cabot source revealed the details, Perez Hilton shared his thoughts. On September 23, 2025, the media personality took to his blog post and wrote:“A ‘friendship’??? This source seriously wants us to believe they were only colleagues and friends who were hugging, and nothing more happened before that concert. Sorry, nahhhh! That embrace was seemingly way too intimate! It gave off the vibes of two lovers rather than pals!”Meanwhile, according to the insider, Kristin Cabot was already divorcing her own husband before she attended the concert of the British rock band, Coldplay, in Massachusetts with Andy Byron, on July 16.Notably, the former CEO of Astronomer is also reportedly married. The Cabot source further insisted that the executive was not trying to break up a marriage.Perez Hilton details the alleged truth behind Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s viral Colplay incident In his Tuesday blog, the social media personality detailed the insider’s claims, which dismissed the affair between the ex-co-workers at Astronomer. Noting that the source close to Cabot has claimed that Kristin has been “inappropriately mislabeled” as a “homewrecker,” Hilton explained:“It’s become more alarming than just being the laughing stock of the internet and the school pickup line, though!”Meanwhile, the source also revealed to People that the incident has affected not only Andy Byron and Kristin but also their families. The source added:“It's unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families. All I can think of is that this could happen to any of us at any time. I think all of the misinformation has been the most mind-blowing to witness.”The source, as per People, dismissed the public's view of the incident. They alleged that people have taken a &quot;lot of enjoyment at their expense&quot; after the kiss cam moment went viral. Meanwhile, the intimate moment between Andy and Kristin also reportedly left the Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, wondering about their relationship after they ducked out as soon as they saw their faces on the screen. Chris Martin of Coldplay (Image via Getty)Notably, after the source claimed that the former HR at Astronomer allegedly received about 900 “death threats” in just the first three days after the incident went viral, Perez Hilton condemned the act and wrote:“Regardless of whether Andy and Kristin cheated, they shouldn’t be subjected to death threats. That is not OK.”Meanwhile, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot both had to leave their respective positions of CEO and HR chief at the New York-based tech company, Astronomer.