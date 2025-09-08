  • home icon
  "Coldplay kiss cam 2, cheaters 0": Perez Hilton quips after reports of Kristin Cabot's split come to light following Andy Byron fiasco

"Coldplay kiss cam 2, cheaters 0": Perez Hilton quips after reports of Kristin Cabot's split come to light following Andy Byron fiasco

By Diana George
Modified Sep 08, 2025 09:12 GMT
Coldplay Perform At Wembley Stadium - Source: Getty
Coldplay Perform At Wembley Stadium - Source: Getty

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has quipped, "Coldplay kiss cam 2, cheaters 0" after revealing Kristin Cabot has officially filed for divorce from her husband. This news comes less than two months after the infamous incident at the Coldplay concert, which led to the resignation of Cabot and her boss, Andy Byron.

During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron were featured on the band's jumbotron while sharing an intimate moment. Their immediate reaction was for Cabot to cover her face and for Byron to duck out of the shot. This spurred the band's frontman, Chris Martin, to joke from the stage, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The viral moment then led to an avalanche of news stories and online speculation. At the time, Andy Byron was CEO and Kristin Cabot was Chief People Officer of the data analytics firm Astronomer. Three days after the concert, Andy Byron resigned as CEO. Shortly thereafter, Kristin Cabot resigned from the firm.

As reported in documents received by NBC News, Kristin Cabot filed a petition for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, on August 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The next hearing date in the case is set for November 26. It is unclear in the filings if the divorce is connected to the publicity from the Coldplay event.

Perez Hilton reacted to the developments on his blog on September 7, writing,

"Coldplay kiss cam 2, cheaters 0. Less than two months after the infamous Coldplay kiss cam moment, another marriage is Up in Flames."

Hearing set in Kristin Cabot's divorce following viral Coldplay moment

In response to the media uproar, Astronomer enlisted the help of Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin's ex-wife, to make a lighthearted advertisement where she directly maneuvered the questions back toward the organization's data automation services.

The ramifications went beyond the professional realm. After the incident, Megan Kerrigan Byron, wife of Andy Byron, removed his last name from her social media accounts, seemingly indicating a marital breakdown.

In comments to the Daily Mail on September 6, Julia Cabot, Andrew Cabot’s ex-wife, said she texted him after seeing the viral video, to which he replied that Kristin’s life had “nothing to do with me” and that they were separating.

“I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘[Kristin’s] life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating...I wouldn’t say he’s husband material. But she doesn’t seem like wife material either...His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he’s bummed about is that he was embarrassed," Julia Cabot told the outlet.
Perez Hilton reported and reacted to Julia's response in his blog and wrote:

"Ouch. She also had one simple word to describe the situation: “karma.”"

Julia and Andrew Cabot divorced in 2018.

According to NBC News, a hearing for Andrew and Kristin Cabot has been scheduled for November 26, 2025.

