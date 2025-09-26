"What the f**k": Perez Hilton reacts to Florida man getting arrested after cops discover his mom rotting alive with maggots covering infections

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after a man was arrested because his elderly mother was hospitalised while covered in human waste and maggots. According to the Mirror, Jason Thomas Russell, from Florida, US, was charged with neglect after he called emergency services to assist his 79-year-old mother, who was reportedly left to “rot” in her home. In an article published on September 23, The Mirror reported that the 47-year-old man phoned emergency services on September 18. Jason reportedly called the dispatchers after he found his mother unresponsive and bleeding from a wound on her elbow. He detailed on the call that her “eyes were open, and she was snoring and gurgling.”On Thursday, September 25, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog to detail the arrest of Jason Thomas Russell. After it was reported that the elderly woman was found covered in filth, maggots and was suffering from multiple infections, the media personality described the incident as “nightmarish” and quipped:“This may be one of the most unsettling things we’ve ever covered… and that’s saying a lot… Seriously. She was literally rotting alive… What the f**k.” Perez Hilton mentioned in his post that the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released a report detailing the scene. It said:“When Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Russell had his mother sitting in a wheelchair in the driveway… [Russell] refused to let medical personnel into the home to check what medications his mother was taking.”Meanwhile, as per the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Russell became combative and didn’t let first responders in the house. While paramedics rushed the elderly woman to the hospital, her condition had deteriorated, and she ended up passing away two days after her hospital admission. In the affidavit, the medical staffers reportedly described her condition as “deplorable.” And besides having multiple open sores, she was reportedly suffering from pneumonia, sepsis, a urinary tract infection, and rotting skin. Seriously. Perez Hilton dismisses elder “abuse” amid Jason Thomas Russell’s arrest In his Thursday blog post, Perez Hilton discussed that Russell, who was his mother’s primary caregiver, asked the deputies to “get a search warrant.” He also allegedly grabbed a bottle of liquor from the garage and was uncooperative in helping with the investigation.As per Perez, the affidavit explained that deputies instructed Russell to remain outside, but he entered an active crime scene and was arrested for “resisting an Officer without Violence.” Meanwhile, after the investigators searched the home, they reportedly found the house with bad living conditions, including “heavily soiled couches covered in ants and flies,” “a strong odor of ammonia,” and “soiled women’s clothing.”Perez Hilton then denounced such living conditions and wrote:“This story is so devastating, and a terrible reminder that elder abuse and neglect are very real.”Meanwhile, the media personality further noted in his blog how the authorities will further investigate after the incident resulted in the death of the old woman on September 20. A release from authorities states:“Detectives assigned to the investigation will be working closely with the Medical Examiner and the State Attorney’s Office, in reference to the possibility of an upgraded offense if warranted.”According to the Mirror, Russell will remain in custody at the Hernando County Detention Centre. He is set to be arraigned at the end of next month.