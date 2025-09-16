"Chilling…": Perez Hilton reacts to Marian Izaguirre's death after going missing for days following "disturbing" post

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has reacted to the death of influencer Marian Izaguirre, after she went missing for days. According to People, the 23-year-old fashion influencer died in the hospital after she was reported missing on September 1, 2025. On Monday, September 15, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog post and detailed the alleged events prior to the passing of Marian Izaguirre. Noting that Izaguirre’s death came after she shared a disturbing post on the social media platform TikTok, the media personality quipped:“Chilling…” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per the 47-year-old blogger, Marian was extremely popular in Mexico. Her latest video reportedly stirred up concerns among her fans on social media, as she appeared on camera wearing clown makeup. The video captured the fashion influencer in various places across the city, trying to lip-sync to music with tears in her eyes.Posted last month on August 28, 2025, Perez Hilton also noted that the TikTok video is very different from Marian Izaguirre’s usual content. As per Hilton, the late Marian Izaguirre captioned the post:“All the promises of my love will go with you. Why are you leaving?”Meanwhile, as per People, the local outlet El Financiero revealed that the Michoacán attorney general's office has confirmed that the content creator breathed her last on September 12. According to the statement released by officials, she died of fatal health complications that led to her becoming brain-dead in the hospital.Perez Hilton calls Marian Izaguirre’s death “mysterious” In his Tuesday blog post, Perez Hilton further noted that, as per Michoacán’s Alba Alert system, Marian was last seen in a red Kia Rio on September 1 around 6 pm. After getting a lead on September 6, the police discovered the fashion influencer in a hotel in Morelia. The media personality mentioned that Marian was reportedly staying in the hotel for several days, where her vehicle was also found. As per the blob post, the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office told local outlet El Financiero:“She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital.”Perez Hiton also mourned the death of Marian Izaguirre and wrote:“So tragic. And so mysterious… Our heart goes out to Marian’s family and loved ones. So sad. We hope they get answers as to what happened soon.”Marian Izaguirre (Image via Instagram/@marianizaguirrep)Notably, Marian’s death comes just a week after the fashion influencer was found in the hotel. Perez Hilton, in his blog, reports that the authorities are still investigating her death. Ever since the authorities confirmed Izaguirre's death this weekend, several of her fans expressed their grief and commented on her final post.As per People, a fellow TikTok star, Marcelo Alcázar, wrote on the late influencer’s last post:“In the short time I knew you, you were a wonderful girl, with a smile that never went away. You're an angel, and you always were.”Izaguirre reportedly had more than 4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Meanwhile, the family of the 23-year-old TikTok star has given authorisation to the hospital for her organs, including her skin, corneas, skeletal muscle, and kidneys, to be donated.