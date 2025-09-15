"Must have been so heavy": Perez Hilton reacts to Bruce Willis' wife's revelation on communicating with actor amid Dementia battle

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to Emma Heming, Bruce Willis’s wife, opening up about her husband’s battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In a September 14, 2025 blog post, the media personality discussed how the pair has picked up their “own language” to communicate with each other.In an interview published Saturday with The Sunday Times, Heming expressed the day-to-day obstacles that the pair and their family face after Bruce Willis started living separately amid his illness.“Bruce and I now have our own language, our own way to be with each other. It’s just about sitting with him, walking with him, listening to him as he tries to verbalize in his own language. Hearing him, validating him,” the 47-year-old shared.Emma Heming reportedly broke down in tears during the interview. Responding to her emotional remarks, Perez Hilton wrote:“You can tell how dedicated she is to her husband… That must have been so heavy on her.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her interview with The Sunday Times, the British model and actress also defended her decision to move the Die Hard star into a care home. She said:“It’s made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering or my anxiety of how to manage the guest and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions.”Bruce Willis’ wife gets candid about his relationship with their daughters amid dementia diagnosisAccording to Page Six, during her Saturday interview with The Sunday Times, Emma Heming also spoke about her husband’s relationship with their daughters. After the 70-year-old actor relocated to receive more comfortable and personalized care, Heming revealed that their young daughters have “adapted” to his disease.“The girls don’t need him to be this or do that. They have really adapted to his disease and they know how to move around him. It’s beautiful, but it’s hard for them. They miss him,” the mom of two explained.The couple share two children, Evelyn, 13, and Mabel, 11. Bruce Willis also has three older daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his previous marriage to actress Demi Moore.Bruce Willis and Emma Heming (Image via Getty)As per Page Six, Heming, in her new book, titled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, also mentioned how she broke the news of Bruce Willis’ relocation to Evelyn and Mabel.“We’ve come to a point in Daddy’s disease where the care he requires is changing. It has to be more tailored to his every need. Daddy would want you to have playdates, sleepovers, and more freedom than you’ve been able to have here. That would make him so happy,” Emma detailed to her daughters about the new living adjustments.For the unversed, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have been married since 2009. The couple renewed their wedding vows 10 years after they tied the knot in Turks and Caicos. In March 2022, Bruce announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.