"Country boys are fighting!": Perez Hilton reacts after Zach Bryan & Gavin Adcock get into wild altercation in viral video

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his reaction to the recent viral fight between Country stars Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock. According to E! News, the two country singers got into a tense altercation moments before Adcock was set to take the stage at the Born &amp; Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. In a September 14, 2025, blog post, Perez Hilton expressed his views on the brawl between Bryan and Adcock. The 47-year-old media personality quipped: “The country boys are fighting! Don’t expect a collab between Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock anytime soon, because it’s on sight for them!”This comes after the Last One To Know cooner shared a video on his official Instagram account, giving a sneak peek into his fight with Zach Bryan on Saturday. The 26-year-old singer wrote over his video post:“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe then captioned his Instagram post with, “Eat a Snickers, bro.” Notably, the video captures Zach and Gavin facing each other while standing on opposite sides of a wire fence. While several people surrounded Adcock, Bryan appeared agitated and said:“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate.”Meanwhile, the video also captured the 29-year-old singer threateningly pushing the fence in the direction of the Georgia-born country singer.Perez Hilton details the “wild” altercation between Zach Bryan and Gavin AdcockIn his Sunday blog post, Perez Hilton noted that Zack and Gavin also made aggressive gestures towards one another. The media personality also detailed another video from the fight that has been circulating on the social media platform, Facebook. According to Perez, the video shared on Facebook caught Zach scaling the fence, which is topped with sharp barbed wire. He reportedly jumped onto the other side and attempted to rush Adcock. However, the singer was seen being stopped by security, who held him back as Gavin backed off and walked away. Reacting to this, Perez Hilton wrote in his blog post:“That’s insane… Absolutely wild!” Gavin Adcock performs at the 2025 Country Thunder Wisconsin (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, Gavin Adcock also detailed his Born &amp; Raised Festival backstage altercation in another video post, which he shared on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The 26-year-old singer explained in the video that the Oklahoma native was present at the festival before the two got into a fight. “I don’t think anybody’s scared of Zach Bryan. I’m just an adult, and fighting him would only mean going to jail, missing my set, and falling into a Zach Bryan lawsuit. And we all know he likes to manipulate people with money,” Adcock explained in his video. According to Gavin, the Something in the Orange singer pulled up in a pickup truck to a fence near the backstage area. Adcock noted that the 29-year-old singer began shouting threats. He also admitted that he intentionally tried to &quot;stir&quot; Bryan up, but didn't want to get involved and pick a fight with him.Meanwhile, Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock have reportedly been feuding for months. The rivalry between the country singers sparked when Gavin seemingly called out Zach on X in July for how he treated a teenage fan after one of his concerts.