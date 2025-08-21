Did Gavin Adcock just call Charley Crockett a “cosplay cowboy” amid Beyoncé country feud?

Country singer Gavin Adcock had the internet buzzing with his recent social media posts, from taking shots at Beyoncé and claiming that Cowboy Carter isn't country, to now dissing his fellow country singer-songwriter, Charley Crockett. Adcock has been taking aim at several country stars as of late, and Crockett is just the latest of them.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Adcock shared his thoughts about Crockett on X, speaking about how he doesn't release original music and only does covers of Jamestown Ferry. Gavin Adcock even invoked Hank Williams and called Charley Crockett a "cosplay cowboy," saying:

Gavin Adcock Music @GavinAdcock Somebody needs to tell the “act” that has let out (the cover) of James town ferry 6 times he should just work on letting out quality original music I got more cowshit under my pinky then you have seen your whole fuckin life. Hank sr called and asked about the cosplay cowboy

Adcock's opinion about Crockett, who often describes himself as a 'cowboy singer,' suggests that the latter is only cosplaying as a country singer. It comes after Crockett shared a lengthy post on Instagram on August 19 defending Beyoncé and her Grammy-winning country album, Cowboy Carter, while dissing the "#1 country artist," Morgan Wallen, for listening to nothing but rap.

Gavin Adcock has been hard on his opinion over country singers whom he doesn't consider authentic. Back in June, he took aim at Beyoncé during a live performance, per Variety, saying that Cowboy Carter "ain't country music and it ain't ever been country music and it ain't gonna be country music."

Adcock and Crockett's feud over Cowboy Carter's genre distinction isn't the only point of contention between the two. They also released new albums a week after the other, with Adcock dropping Dollar a Day on August 8 and Adcock releasing Own Worst Enemy on April 15.

Gavin Adcock is cleared of a reckless driving charge months after getting arrested

Gavin Adcock at the 2025 Country Thunder Wisconsin (Image via Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Gavin Adcock isn't only beefing with his fellow country musicians, but he was also dealing with a legal issue in the past couple of months. On May 21, 2025, country music star Gavin Adcock was arrested in Wilson County for alleged reckless driving and for having an open container of alcohol in his car, but was shortly released after paying a $1,000 bail.

Three months after he was arrested and charged, where he pleaded guilty to speeding, Adcock has now been cleared of the charges as of August 18 after a hearing in Tennessee, according to People. On Monday, August 18, 2025, the singer addressed the dismissal of the charges in an Instagram picture of him outside the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center, with the caption:

"All I know is it always work out."

Days before that, he said in an X post that the recent arrest for reckless driving wasn't his first one. He was reportedly arrested back in 2023, "went to jail...sat in there for 10 hours," because of a suspended license.

The charges getting dropped are good news ahead of Adcock's scheduled tour, which will kick off on Thursday, August 21, 2025. He will be performing all over the US until December 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. He also has a couple of scheduled concerts in Toronto with a special guest, Morgan Wallen.

Gavin Adcock's latest 24-track album, Own Worst Enemy, is out now on various music streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify.

