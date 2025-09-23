Person delivering Taylor Swift's deposition paper for Justin Baldoni's lawsuit reportedly arrested at Travis Kelce's home: Details explored

A person working for Justin Baldoni has reportedly been arrested for trespassing to give Taylor Swift her deposition papers at Travis Kelce's home. The former cop reportedly jumped over the fence to enter Kelce's house in Kansas.

According to Star, the former cop, Justin Lee Fisher, was attempting to deliver deposition papers from Justin Baldoni's lawyers for his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively. He was reportedly charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighbourhood."

The Leawood Police Department confirmed to Page Six that a man was arrested in Travis Kelce's neighbourhood on September 15 for "a misdemeanour charge of criminal trespassing." However, the police did not disclose his identity. Meanwhile, Fisher told Page Six that he would be open to discussing the incident after it is resolved. He is set to appear in court on October 15.

"I’ll be happy to talk to you about it when it is resolved. [I] wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license," he said.

Two days before Fisher's arrest, the judge had denied Justin Baldoni's legal team an extension to depose Taylor Swift. The actor's team has been trying to depose the singer in his case against Blake Lively for months. Swift and Lively have been close friends for years.

The legal feud began when Lively accused Baldoni of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behaviour in December last year. In response, Baldoni countersued her for defamation. However, his $400 million lawsuit against Reynolds and Lively was dismissed by the court in June this year.

Taylor Swift's legal team makes their stance clear about singer being deposed in the Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively case

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Vancouver, BC - Source: Getty

On September 12, Taylor Swift's lawyers made their stance clear in an official statement regarding the singer's deposition in the Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively case. They mentioned that while Swift did not agree to be a witness in the case, she said she would cooperate if absolutely necessary.

Swift's lawyer, Douglas Baldridge said:

"My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes."

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set to be released on October 3, 2025. Therefore, the pop star appears to have her dates occupied until October 20 for her professional commitments.

Due to this reason, Justin Baldoni's legal team requested an extension to depose Swift, which Judge Lewis Liman denied in a legal letter dated September 12. It said:

"The Wayfarer Parties have filed a response opposing Blake Lively’s request and seeking their own extension of the deposition deadline to the end of October for the purpose of scheduling deposition of non-party Taylor Swift. The Wayfarer Parties contend that their requested extension is necessary because Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from being deposed within the current discovery window."

Liman's statement also noted that the discovery of the case was ongoing for six months, so Taylor Swift could have been deposed earlier. Justin Baldoni's team also did not show any evidence of a renewed subpoena after their initial one was denied in May 2025.

"Thus, at most, the Wayfarer Parties have demonstrated that scheduling the deposition now presents logistical difficulties; that does not answer the question of why the deposition "could not have been conducted earlier." Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied," the statement said.

Previously, Taylor Swift has been mentioned in Baldoni and Lively's legal battle multiple times. Baldoni's now-dismissed $400 million lawsuit namedropped her multiple times in relation to the case. She was also officially subpoenaed in the case by Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

However, the pop star has yet to make any public statements about the case or her alleged involvement. Her only confirmed involvement is the use of her song, My Tears Ricochet, in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 2024 film, It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively will face each other in court in March 2026. As of this writing, Taylor Swift is not a legal witness in the case.

