"No Guinness World Record yet?": Internet gushes after Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble surpasses a billion Spotify streams

Taylor Swift's 2012 track I Knew You Were Trouble recently crossed a billion streams on Spotify. This makes her 20th song to surpass the billion mark, placing it alongside All Too Well and Blank Space. It underscores the project's continued popularity long after its initial release.The significant streaming achievement comes just days after the news of her engagement to Travis Kelce was made public. Fans took to X to express their delight at the streaming news, with one user pointing out that the feat has yet to be formally acknowledged by the Guinness World Records organization. A fan wrote:&quot;No Guinness World Record yet?&quot;ALPHABABABOSS @AlphaBabaBossLINK@PopBase No Guinness World Record yet?Several fans praised Taylor Swift's feat.Ravu Speaks_ @RavuSpeaksLINK@PopBase That scream? Iconic. That chorus? Unmatched. That impact? 20 songs at a billion? Legendary. Swift now ties her heartbreak to history this marks her 20th track to cross the billion-stream milestone.• @WordsCocoonLINK@PopBase 20th song to hit 1 billion? that’s insane!Agatha 🔮💕 @5GermanShepherdLINK@PopBase Show me a better performance stats when it comes to female music artists... I'll wait...😂Other fans expressed their love for the track in question.໊ @buffysLINK@PopBase her best songScope360 @Scope360JournalLINK@PopBase That's a timeless smash hit, it will never dieElar Realm @ElarRealmLINK@PopBase Some songs age, others detonate again and again. Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” crossing 1 billion streams proves heartbreak still sells louder than healing... 🎶A🔥😮🌟However, some netizens were not enthusiastic about her achievement.Damon Strong @DamonStrongLINK@PopBase Proof that there are a lot of people out there with poor taste in music. 😄𝕮𝖍𝖔𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖙𝖊 ☠︎ @ChoccdotsuiLINK@PopBase This engagement was definitely for PRTaylor Swift's engagement and catalog purchase drive major streaming surgesTwo significant events in Taylor Swift's life have triggered massive increases in streaming activity for her songs on Spotify. One moment was the announcement of Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 25, 2025. The other moment was announced a few months earlier with the acquisition of her master recordings.According to The Hollywood Reporter, on August 27, Spotify announced that streams for Taylor Swift's song So High School increased by almost 400 percent. The song, which came from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, is speculated to be about Kelce.This personal milestone happened just months after a significant professional triumph. As reported on June 2, 2025, streams for Swift's first six albums surged following her announcement on May 30 that she had bought the master recordings of her early catalog. Spotify shared that the global streams for the original versions of these albums more than doubled, compared to their average daily streams in April and May. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her 2010 album Speak Now saw the most significant growth, with streams increasing by 430 percent. Taylor's self-titled 2006 debut, which does not have a re-recorded album titled &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; yet, saw a 220 percent growth, while Reputation streams increased by 175 percent. This news capped a years-long, highly public dispute over control of her music after it was sold to music executive Scooter Braun in 2019.In her announcement, Swift wrote:&quot;I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”Additionally, she announced she had finished her debut album, but still had a quarter of Reputation re-recorded, and stated that future &quot;Taylor's Versions&quot; would be a &quot;celebration,&quot; rather than a necessity.Most recently, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album is scheduled to drop on October 3, 2025.