"No Guinness World Record yet?": Internet gushes after Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble surpasses a billion Spotify streams

By Diana George
Published Aug 29, 2025 11:23 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift's 2012 track I Knew You Were Trouble recently crossed a billion streams on Spotify. This makes her 20th song to surpass the billion mark, placing it alongside All Too Well and Blank Space. It underscores the project's continued popularity long after its initial release.

The significant streaming achievement comes just days after the news of her engagement to Travis Kelce was made public. Fans took to X to express their delight at the streaming news, with one user pointing out that the feat has yet to be formally acknowledged by the Guinness World Records organization. A fan wrote:

"No Guinness World Record yet?"
Several fans praised Taylor Swift's feat.

Other fans expressed their love for the track in question.

However, some netizens were not enthusiastic about her achievement.

Taylor Swift's engagement and catalog purchase drive major streaming surges

Two significant events in Taylor Swift's life have triggered massive increases in streaming activity for her songs on Spotify. One moment was the announcement of Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 25, 2025. The other moment was announced a few months earlier with the acquisition of her master recordings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on August 27, Spotify announced that streams for Taylor Swift's song So High School increased by almost 400 percent. The song, which came from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, is speculated to be about Kelce.

This personal milestone happened just months after a significant professional triumph. As reported on June 2, 2025, streams for Swift's first six albums surged following her announcement on May 30 that she had bought the master recordings of her early catalog.

Spotify shared that the global streams for the original versions of these albums more than doubled, compared to their average daily streams in April and May. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her 2010 album Speak Now saw the most significant growth, with streams increasing by 430 percent.

Taylor's self-titled 2006 debut, which does not have a re-recorded album titled "Taylor's Version" yet, saw a 220 percent growth, while Reputation streams increased by 175 percent. This news capped a years-long, highly public dispute over control of her music after it was sold to music executive Scooter Braun in 2019.

In her announcement, Swift wrote:

"I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”
Additionally, she announced she had finished her debut album, but still had a quarter of Reputation re-recorded, and stated that future "Taylor's Versions" would be a "celebration," rather than a necessity.

Most recently, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album is scheduled to drop on October 3, 2025.

About the author
Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
