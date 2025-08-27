Travis Kelce's viewpoint on marriage starts doing rounds online as Taylor Swift announces engagement to Chiefs TE

Travis Kelce shared the news of his proposal to Taylor Swift on August 26. The 35-year-old shared his views about what his married life with Swift might be like in a GQ interview published just two weeks before the engagement news.The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that even though his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, are divorced, he hopes to have a long-lasting relationship.“Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that, it’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect,” Kelce told GQ.Kelce's father, Ed, 74, and mother Donna, 72, were married for 25 years before they separated. They also have another son, Jason, 37. They parted ways when Travis and Jason had just graduated from college.Kelce also said that his relationship with Swift is normal and genuine. He explained that away from the cameras, they are just two people in love, and even though the media follows them closely, their romance happened naturally.Also read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kept engagement news secret for ‘weeks’ amidst TE’s dedicated focus on 2025 NFL season: ReportDetails of Travis Kelce’s stunning ring for Taylor Swift&quot;Lover&quot; singer and Chiefs TE posted a joint post on Instagram to share the engagement news on Tuesday. One of the snaps in their dreamy carouse post gave fans a closer look at the engagement ring. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce reportedly designed it with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The ring features a brilliant-cut old mine diamond, rounded at the corners, bezel-set in yellow gold, with an engraving on the side.According to Kelce's father, Ed, the proposal took place in a beautiful setting at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Ashley Greer, a florist who has worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE and said the setting included 800 pounds of greenery, 1,200 roses, and over 1,000 other flowers.A 20-foot domed arboretum was decorated with vines, roses, lilies, anemones, and candles. Two large concrete planters held hydrangea, roses, delphinium, and lilies. The ground had rocks, peonies, ferns, and a framed meadow path.Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement: everything we know about the proposal