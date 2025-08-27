  • home icon
  • Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kept engagement news secret for ‘weeks’ amidst TE’s dedicated focus on 2025 NFL season: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kept engagement news secret for ‘weeks’ amidst TE’s dedicated focus on 2025 NFL season: Report

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 27, 2025 02:56 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took the next step in their romance on Tuesday as the 'Blank Space' hitmaker announced on Instagram that the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed to her and they are now engaged.

According to an article by Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been engaged for a "couple of weeks" and decided to keep it a secret. An anonymous source claimed the Chiefs star popped the question days before their announcement on social media.

Taylor Swift accompanied the post with pictures from the proposal. In one snippet, we see the 3-time Super Bowl champion go down on one knee to pop the question.

She shared a heartwarming caption that read:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The couple started dating in 2023 and became the talk of the town. Swift has attended several Chiefs home games in the past two years while supporting Travis Kelce's NFL career.

She broke the internet with her appearance on the 'New Heights' Podcast with the Kelce brothers. On the show, the 14-time Grammy winner announced her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.' The album has 12 tracks and will be released on October 3. It also includes a feature from Sabrina Carpenter.

POTUS Donald Trump shares his take on Taylor Swift getting engaged to Travis Kelce

On Tuesday, POTUS Donald Trump talked about Kelce and Swift's engagement. In a video going viral on social media, he congratulated the couple during an afternoon briefing at the White House.

"I wish them a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. I think she's a terrific person so I wish them a lot of luck."
Trump has not always been so positive in his perspective on Taylor Swift. He heaped praise on Sydney Sweeney after the American Eagle's ad campaign while trolling the 'Blank Space' hit maker.

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," Trump wrote in a post for Truth Social. "Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

Fans will be waiting with bated breath for Swift and Kelce to announce the date of their wedding.

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
