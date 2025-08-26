5 times Taylor Swift & new fiancé Travis Kelce crossed paths with the tennis world ft. Roger Federer meeting, Serena Williams shoutout

Pop star Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have a connection with tennis that goes way beyond their on-court appearances. As the power couple announced their engagement on August 26, the US Open commentators broke the news of the union during Jannik Sinner's first-round match against Vit Kopriva.From 'taking shots' with Frances Tiafoe, having a fan moment with Roger Federer and Serena Williams standing up for her, Swift and Kelce have often found themselves crossing paths with tennis in unique ways.Let's take a look at some of these moments:#1 Roger Federer meeting with Taylor Swift in ZurichSelf-proclaimed 'Swiftie', Roger Federer, attended Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert live at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich last year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, donning several friendship bracelets, had the chance to meet with the pop icon backstage after the concert as well.Federer was accompanied by his wife Mirka, his twin daughters- Myla and Charlene, and his twin sons- Leo and Lennart, at the event. In a post on Instagram, he posted a sweet selfie of himself with the 35-year-old and wrote:&quot;In my swiftie era&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Swiss had earlier claimed that he had most of Taylor Swift's lyrics memorised because her daughters are big fans of hers.#2 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined by Frances Tiafoe to celebrate the ChiefsATP star Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, joinedTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce to celebrate the win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in November 2024. They shared a cheerful selfie of themselves pouting on Instagram, partying the night away. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, in an episode of The Pivot Podcast, Tiafoe shared how he felt getting drunk with Swift and Kelce.“I’ve said it in real time, whoever I’m with, like, ‘Yo, I’m out here taking shots with Taylor Swift.' Then Travis and [Patrick] Mahomes, they were like, ‘Yo, we gotta have you in [Kansas City],'” said the 27-year-old.Hence, trading his Washington Commanders loyalty to be a Chiefs fan for one night turned out to be an unforgettable experience for Tiafoe.#3 Serena Williams standing up for Taylor SwiftMoments after an iconic performance on Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl LIX half-time show, Serena Williams stood up for Taylor Swift. During the event, Swift's face was shown on a screen at the Caesars Superdome, to which the crowd erupted with boos.A clip of Swift, who came to show support for her partner, Travis Kelce, during their match against the Philadelphia Eagles, surfaced online as she was being booed. The 23-time Grand Slam champion showed support to her and, in a comforting message, wrote:&quot;I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams and her daughters, Olympia and Adira, joined the pop icon during her Eras Tour concert last year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.#4 Taylor Swift's sweet message to Iga SwiatekIga Swiatek easily takes the crown for being the biggest 'Swiftie' on the tour. However, her fangirling bore fruit last year when she went to the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, England, last year.The Pole was moved to tears when she received a handwritten letter from Swift, congratulating her on her 2024 French Open title win. She shared an image of herself, with tears streaming down her face on X and wrote:&quot;I'm dead Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13&quot;The five-time Grand Slam champion invited Swift and Kelce to witness her play at the US Open.#5 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's US Open appearanceTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a showstopping appearance together at the US Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz in September last year. They were joined by Patrick and Britanny Mahomes, as they danced, sang along, and enjoyed their time at Arthur Ashe Stadium.Swift was dressed in a red and white checkered dress with sunglasses and topped off the look with a red lipstick. Kelce, on the other hand, cleaned up well with a Gucci outfit complemented by suspenders and a hat. The power couple stole the show, as Sinner lifted his second Grand Slam title.