Roger Federer reveals Taylor Swift songs are "engrained" in him due to his children

Roger Federer has revealed that Taylor Swift's songs are ingrained (engrained is also an acceptable spelling) in his mind as a result of constantly listening to them while driving his four children to school.

Federer recently posted a reel on social media, where he was seen skiing after a gap of 15 years. He accompanied that post with Taylor Swift's popular track called 'Anti-Hero', leading many fans to praise his taste in music.

One fan responded to the Swiss legend's video on Instagram, highlighting the fact that she was extremely pleased that he chose a Taylor Swift song to accompany the video.

"You choosing a Taylor Swift song is the highlight of my week," a fan wrote.

The 20-time Major champion -- who is father to Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Leo, and Lenny -- surprised one and all by not only replying to the fan but also revealing that Swift's songs are stuck in his head.

"@adri98martinez Tswift is engrained in me….. all the school dropoffs," Federer responded.

Roger Federer responds to a fan on Instagram

The Swiss star avoided skiing for large parts of his tennis career to avoid injury. Now that he has retired from the sport, one can expect the 41-year-old to indulge in numerous other sporting activities of his choice.

"I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this year's Met Gala" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer will co-chair the 2023 Met Gala

Roger Federer will be one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala alongside Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Anna Wintour. The prestigious fashion event will take place on May 1, and will be held in New York City. This year's Met Gala will honor the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld, one of the pioneers of the world of modern haute couture.

The former World No. 1 expressed his eagerness and excitement at being co-chair of the event in one of his recent social media posts.

"I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this years Met Gala with @dualipa , Michaela Coel, @penelopecruzoficial and my dear friend, Anna Wintour," the Swiss wrote.

He further revealed that the general public will be able to access the fashion range at the Metropolitan Museum from May 5 onwards.

"The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5. I hope everyone enjoys there trip to the Metropolitan Museum," he added.

Poll : 0 votes