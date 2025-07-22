Frances Tiafoe's connection to Washington DC: Why the Citi DC Open is American's home tournament, his Commanders-inspired outfit for 2025 & more

Frances Tiafoe is one of the top-ranked Americans in action at the 2025 Citi DC Open, alongside the likes of Venus Williams, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. Even though he has fewer accolades than some of the others or is ranked lower than them, do not be surprised if he gets the loudest cheer out of everyone.For starters, Tiafoe is the local kid in Washington DC, having grown up just a few miles from the city. Born to Constant Tiafoe and Alphina Kamara, immigrants from Sierra Leone, Frances and his twin brother Franklin spent most of their childhood at College Park, Maryland. Their father worked as a janitor at the Junior Tennis Champions Center, a job that also gave them the entry into the world of tennis.In fact, Frances Tiafoe's ATP main draw debut came at the 2014 Citi DC Open, when he was given a wildcard at the age of just 16. The American has made no secret of his love for the city, constantly showing his support for teams out of Washington, including the likes of Washington Spirit (NWSL), the Wizards (NBA), the Mystics (WNBA) and the Capitals (NHL).In the NFL, Tiafoe supports the Commanders, whose red and yellow colors he has used for his outfit at the 2025 Citi DC Open. At the Australian Open earlier this year, the American couldn't stop gushing about the team, showering praise on the team after their win over the Buccaneers.Speaking to Forbes about the kit, Tiafoe shared his pride at representing DC, saying:“I love how bold it is. The burgundy and gold hit hard—it’s loud in the best way, and it represents DC. Plus, seeing that DMV Made graphic on the off-court gear was a special moment for me.”Frances Tiafoe was glad to be the only athlete at the Citi DC Open wearing the special DC-themed outfit from Lululemon, stating that he felt an extra energy at the event in these clothes from local fans on site.&quot;It’s special. You feel that extra energy like, this was made for you. It gives me pride, confidence and it reminds me of the people I’m representing out. I want every style I wear to have meaning, whether it’s repping a city, a cause or a part of who I am. Stay tuned, we’re just getting started,” Tiafoe said.Seeded No. 6 in singles at the tournament, Frances Tiafoe has been handed a bye in the first round.Frances Tiafoe gunning for productive US Open series runDay Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyWith the Citi DC Open, Frances Tiafoe will start his US Open series run, hoping to gain momentum into the final Grand Slam of the season. Up next on his calendar will be the Canadian Open, where he will have an incredible shot at the title after unfortunate withdrawals from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.Then, he will move to the Cincinnati Open, the likely last stop before the US Open kicks off in New York. Tiafoe is no stranger to success at Flushing Meadows, having reached the semifinals previously. However, a first Grand Slam title and a first title in any of the aforementioned tournaments continues to elude the three-time ATP Tour title winner.