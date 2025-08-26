WATCH: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement announcement upstages Jannik Sinner’s US Open title defense as commentators break the news mid-match

During Jannik Sinner’s first-round clash at the US Open, commentators hilariously announced Taylor Swift’s engagement as the Italian began his title defense against Vit Kopriva.On Tuesday, August 26, Taylor Swift and her partner, NFL star Travis Kelce, announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a carousel of scenic photos from a romantic shoot, where Swift proudly showed off her engagement ring. They captioned the post:&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨&quot;Surprisingly, the news also found its way into the US Open. During Sinner’s first-round clash against Kopriva, a commentator excitedly announced Swift’s engagement. His co-commentator appeared confused at first, thinking it was about a music record, before being told it was about marriage.The pair then cheerfully declared 'Mazel Tov' to the couple, all while the World No. 1 battled to defend his title.Notably, this isn’t the first time Swift has been part of the chatter during a Jannik Sinner match on Arthur Ashe. At the 2024 US Open final, Swift and Kelce were among the most talked-about attendees as Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz to capture his maiden title in New York.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the talk of the town when they attended the US Open 2024 final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor FritzTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open 2024 final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz - Source: GettyWhen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2024 US Open men’s final, cameras chased them as eagerly as the tennis itself. The couple, who appeared hand in hand, instantly became the most talked-about pair at the event. Seated in a premier box alongside NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, they brought a wave of star power. Swift, wearing a red-and-white checked dress, and Kelce, styled in Gucci, drew attention for the perfect blending of tennis and pop culture. Inside the stadium, Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the men’s title. Many American fans were waiting and hoping for Fritz to end the title drought for American men in singles at a Grand Slam, but it was not meant to be.This year, both Fritz and Sinner have made a strong start to their campaigns. Fritz defeated Emilio Nava 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round clash against Lloyd Harris. Meanwhile, Sinner got the better of Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against the winner of Alexei Popyrin vs Emil Ruusuvuori.