US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Lloyd Harris
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris preview
Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will go up against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 US Open.
Fritz did not meet expectations during the first few months of the season. His run at the Australian Open came to an end in the third round, suffering a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 loss against Gael Monfils. Subsequently, he suffered consecutive second-round losses in Dallas and Delray Beach.
However, he did bounce back during the Sunshine Double. Following a third-round appearance at Indian Wells, Fritz reached the semifinals of the Miami Open.
So far in the North American swing, Fritz has made it to the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open, semifinals of the Canadian Open, and third round of the Cincinnati Masters, suffering losses to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Ben Shelton, and Terence Antmane, respectively.
He began his campaign at the US Open with a dominant 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Emilio Nava.
Harris, on the other hand, has had to deal with injury struggles for a large part of the season. Before the North American Swing, he posted a 0-2 record in hardcourt ATP tournaments and spent most of his time at the Challenger level.
Despite his struggles, Harris has been exceptional during his time in Flushing Meadows. He got past Dan Evans, Sun Fajing, and Daniel Merida Aguilar in the qualifiers. In the first round of the Grand Slam, he defeated Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.
Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head
The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Harris winning their last meeting in the 2020 European Open.
Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris prediction
Taylor Fritz holds the edge between the two players, both in ranking and in overall hard-court performance.
His serve is more reliable and effective, with 65.8% of first serves and 92.6% of second serves landing in, compared to Harris at 61% and 84%. Fritz also wins a higher share of points behind both his first and second serves, at 79.4% and 53.5%, while Harris comes in lower at 75.3% and 47.6%. On top of that, Fritz consistently delivers more aces and keeps his double faults down.
Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.