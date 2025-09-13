Will Taylor Swift be a witness in the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively case? Singer's lawyers provide clear response

Taylor Swift's legal team has claimed that the singer did not agree to be deposed in the Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively case. However, Swift also mentioned she would cooperate if forced to do so, mentioning her availability of dates.

On September 12, Taylor Swift's legal team made an official statement explaining the singer's stance on the Lively vs. Baldoni case, where she has often been involved. Their comments came after Baldoni's team claimed Swift was ready to serve as a witness in the upcoming trial. Swift's lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, denied such claims and clarified:

"My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes."

As of writing, Taylor Swift is not set to serve as a witness in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case. Judge Liman has denied Baldoni's team's request for an extension of the deposition deadline, as Swift would not be available before October 20 owing to professional commitments. He mentioned that the Wayfarer Parties and Baldoni could not demonstrate a valid reason for demanding an extension, as the deposition could have been conducted before with the pop star as well.

Taylor Swift has been mentioned multiple times during the legal proceedings of the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case. She was subpoenaed earlier this year before Baldoni's lawyers withdrew it. She was also mentioned multiple times in several lawsuits related to the case.

Judge Liman denies Justin Baldoni extension to deploy Taylor Swift in his legal battle with Blake Lively

On September 12, Judge Lewis Liman delivered two important verdicts in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively case. Firstly, the judge denied Justin Baldoni's team their request to extend the deposition deadline. The It Ends With Us director's team claimed that the deadline extension was necessary as they wanted to deploy Taylor Swift as a witness, and she is not available before October 20.

"The Wayfarer Parties have filed a response opposing Blake Lively’s request and seeking their own extension of the deposition deadline to the end of October for the purpose of scheduling deposition of non-party Taylor Swift," Judge Liman wrote in his four-page filing.

The statement added:

"The Wayfarer Parties contend that their requested extension is necessary because Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from being deposed within the current discovery window."

Secondly, Judge Liman also granted a win to Blake Lively as she was awarded a 10-day extension for depositions against Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Studios. The judgment comes after Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively was dismissed in June 2025, where he had countersued and accused her of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

Further, Judge Liman also explained why Justin Baldoni's extension request was denied, mentioning that deposing Taylor Swift could have been done earlier. Moreover, the court did not consider Baldoni's team's extensions strong enough to ask for an extension.

"The Wayfarer Parties have not similarly demonstrated good cause for their requested extension. The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025. Importantly, however, the Wayfarer Parties have provided no discussion of when they began attempting to schedule the deposition."

Judge Liman's statement also mentioned that discovery for the case was ongoing for "approximately six months." Further, Justin Baldoni's team did not offer any evidence of a "renewed subpoena" for Taylor Swift after their earlier subpoena, filed in May 2025, was dismissed.

"Thus, at most, the Wayfarer Parties have demonstrated that scheduling the deposition now presents logistical difficulties; that does not answer the question of why the deposition "could not have been conducted earlier." Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has yet to make any official statements about her alleged involvement in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case. The singer is known to be a close friend of Blake Lively, but her lawyer claimed back in May that she had no relation to the making of It Ends With Us except the use of one of her tracks in the film.

Swift is currently gearing up for the release of her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3, 2025. She also recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, Lively and Baldoni will face each other in court in March 2026.

