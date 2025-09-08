"Extremely problematic": Perez Hilton highlights "the most interesting thing" he's "read in weeks" about Blake Lively's legal saga

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the latest development in the ongoing Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal saga during a September 7, 2025, video on his YouTube channel. Hilton reported that the court had recently unsealed “just a little portion” of Blake Lively’s “initial disclosures.” Within this document, Lively had listed actress Isabela Ferrer.

Referring to this revelation, Hilton described it as a “revealing document” that “was just unsealed in the saga that never ends.”

“Now, some of you are going to know right away what is extremely problematic and deceitful about this.I'll take it a step further. It even seems like more than a misrepresentation,” Perez Hilton added.

In the aforementioned video, first explained what these “initial disclosures” meant in the legal context. He clarified that these documents were like “basically telling the court and the opposing side who is most likely to have relevant information that will help you.”

According to him, although Blake Lively had listed several names, the only one revealed in this recent unsealing was Isabela Ferrer’s.

The podcaster then pointed out that although Ferrer had previously attempted to avoid Baldoni’s subpoena in the ongoing legal saga, her lawyer, Sanford Michelman of Michelman & Robinson in Los Angeles, was listed in Lively’s recently unsealed “initial disclosure.”

This document also included Ferrer’s name, her attorney’s contact information, and the claim that she possessed relevant knowledge about Baldoni and Wayfarer’s “alleged conduct.”

Addressing the claims made in the “initial disclosure", Perez Hilton expressed skepticism, saying it came “across as lies.”

“But this part is the most interesting. This is actually perhaps one of the most interesting things I’ve read in weeks about the saga. That doesn’t have to do with me cuz all of my parts are especially relevant,” Perez Hilton said.

What else did Perez Hilton say about the recently unsealed Blake Lively’s “initial disclosure” documents?

In the aforementioned episode on his channel, Perez Hilton detailed the claims about Isabela Ferrer made by Blake Lively in the recently unsealed portion of the Gossip Girl alum’s “initial disclosure.”

"So Isabela Ferrer is aware of ‘the party’s alleged conduct, the s*xually discriminating, harassing, and other inappropriate or unwelcome actions, conduct or comments made during production of the film…creative process associated with the film, efforts taken to market or promote the film…[and] the retaliation campaign alleged by Miss Lively,’” Hilton detailed.

The podcaster then explained that, according to this disclosure, Lively was essentially claiming that Ferrer was very aware of Justin Baldoni’s alleged misconduct on set. However, he quickly added that Ferrer’s awareness was not direct.

“The only way that Isabela Ferrer is aware of these things is because the unliftable Blake Lively told her. Isabela Ferrer does not have firsthand knowledge of any inappropriate behavior from Justin Baldoni,” Hilton said.

After this, Perez Hilton laid out two reasons to support his claim. He pointed out that Ferrer only filmed for less than a week and did not shoot any scenes with Blake Lively. While Ferrer and Lively spent time together promoting the film, they did not actually work alongside each other on set.

Hilton thus argued that Ferrer’s limited time on set made it nearly impossible for her to directly witness any alleged misconduct by Baldoni toward Lively.

Adding further context, Hilton referred to Baldoni’s now-dismissed $400 million lawsuit, in which his lawyers cited a sudden shift in how cast members treated him.

The filings even included screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Ferrer, thanking Baldoni for creating a “safe space” during her first feature film. According to a People magazine report dated January 16, 2025, Ferrer, in one of her message to Baldoni, allegedly wrote:

“You are such a wonderful, smart and sincere director and you created such a comfortable, safe space for me to feel like I could fully step into this role. I couldn’t have asked for a more welcoming environment. It will stay with me for the rest of my life!!”

Referring to these alleged texts from Ferrer, Perez Hilton noted that Ferrer’s words did not sound like those of someone who had experienced s*xual discrimination, harassment, or any other inappropriate behavior, on the set, as Lively had claimed in her “initial disclosure.”

The podcaster even remarked that it was not Justin Baldoni who had drawn Ferrer into the legal saga, but Blake Lively, who had served her with a subpoena months earlier.

At present, Blake Lively, is embroiled in an escalated legal feud with Justin Baldoni

The feud stemmed on the sets of It Ends With Us leading to Blake Lively filing a s*xual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni and later accusing him of launching a retaliatory smear campaign. The case goes for trial on March 9, 2026.

Perez Hilton on the other hand shares regular videos on his YouTube channel, focusing on latest entertainment and pop culture news updates

