"Will Goliath win?": Perez Hilton calls for public support at "final hearing" with Blake Lively: Details of explosive legal battle explored

In a public appeal, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has positioned his upcoming court hearing with actress Blake Lively as an individual fighting against someone who is &quot;extremely wealthy.&quot; The hearing is the latest act in a legal battle originating from Blake Lively’s lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.On September 1, 2025, Perez Hilton took to X to issue a statement urging the public and press to attend what he called the &quot;final hearing&quot; in Las Vegas. &quot;There is definitely a different justice system for the extremely wealthy! #BlakeLively has thrown her money against me and I rise up!...Tomorrow is the final hearing! Will Goliath win? Your presence would mean so much! Come! Cover it! Or just attend! It’s open to the public and everyone is invited!&quot; he wrote.The core legal dispute between Blake Lively and Perez HiltonThe dispute began in December 2024, when Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for s*xual harassment during filming and a &quot;smear campaign&quot; that Baldoni allegedly initiated against her.In an effort to gather evidence of the smear campaign, Lively’s legal team issued subpoenas to several content creators, including conservative commentator Candace Owens and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton. The team requested records of any communication the content creators may have had with Baldoni and others associated with the Jane the Virgin alum.In July 2025, Perez Hilton, whose legal name is Mario Lavandeira, received the subpoena. Blake Lively's lawyers argued that Hilton published about 540 &quot;disparaging&quot; videos and posts about the actress, even referring to her with nicknames such as &quot;Lying Lively&quot; and &quot;Ku Klux Khaleesi.&quot; They argued that the amount of negative content implies a coordinated effort working with Baldoni's camp as part of an ongoing allegedly retaliatory smear campaign.Perez Hilton has denied the accusations. He claimed his commentary was genuine, stemming from reading the legal filings in the case, and that he was not paid by anyone to attack Blake Lively.“For the record, I was not part of any smear campaign against her. I was not working on behalf of anyone. I was not paid by anyone,” he told Parade in August.Staring down hefty legal fees, Perez Hilton has decided to proceed as his own attorney, calling this his &quot;Elle Woods era,&quot; per Page Six. He filed a motion to quash the subpoena, citing it as &quot;burdensome,&quot; &quot;too broad,&quot; and most importantly, an attack on his rights as a journalist under Nevada's Shield Law, which protects journalistic sources and work product. He asserts that as a digital journalist, he is entitled to the same protections as traditional news outlets.Blake Lively's lawyers have countered with a cross-motion to compel Hilton to comply. They argued that he does not act as an &quot;independent journalist,&quot; and therefore, should not such protections. They also wanted the case to be handled by the New York judge presiding over the main lawsuit, a request that was turned down by the latter, citing lack of jurisdiction over the podcaster in New York.On September 2, Hilton will argue his own case in a Las Vegas federal trial, and the judge's ruling will decide if he either has to produce a broad range of documents, including phone records, emails, and social media correspondence, or he receives his motion to quash, which will keep his documents safe.Perez Hilton has positioned the hearing as an important First Amendment battle, telling his followers, &quot;THEIR First Amendment rights are threatened too, depending how the judge rules.&quot; Meanwhile, Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni is set for trial in March 2026.