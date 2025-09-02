"That was kind of surprising": Kjersti Flaa reacts as shocking reports claim Taylor Swift could step down as Blake Lively’s kids’ godmother

Norwegian junket reporter and journalist, Kjersti Flaa, recently shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's alleged friendship feud after the singer announced her engagement to Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce.

On Monday, September 1, 2025, the 52-year-old media personality shared a video reaction to Radar Online’s report about Taylor and Blake’s friendship situation.

Published on August 31, 2025, the outlet’s report was titled: “EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Will Revoke Being Godmother to Blake Lively's Kids' As Pair's War Goes Nuclear After Singer's Engagement Reveal”. Reacting to this report, Kjersti Flaa quipped:

“Wow, that was kind of a surprising move from Taylor Swift. Let's see if any of this actually becomes public.”

In the video, the YouTube content creator discussed that the 35-year-old artist might terminate her role as godmother to Blake Lively’s children due to her alleged feud with the actress.

She quoted from Radar Online that a source close to Swift has said:

“Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line. Their friendship collapsed months ago and she doesn't want blurred obligations lingering. That includes her godmother role. She's already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she's stepping away.”

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship fallout began when the latter took her It Ends with Us movie co-star and director Justin Baldoni to court in December 2024. The actress alleged that she was s*xually harassed by Baldoni on the set of the film.

Meanwhile, the Karma singer, who was allegedly a close friend of the actress, got dragged into the A Simple Favor star’s ongoing legal dispute due to her alleged involvement in the film. Taylor was reportedly also subpoenaed to the court to testify.

Kjersti Flaa takes a jab at Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship drama

In her Monday video, Kjersti Flaa also shared a report by news outlet Mundo Deportivo, which claimed that Blake Lively decided to end her friendship with Taylor Swift and not the other way around.

“This is so hilarious, you guys. It's almost sad… So now we're turning this situation around and it turns out that Taylor Swift is the bad friend here and not Blake Lively. We got it all wrong, you guys,” Kjersti Flaa said.

Meanwhile, this report was published by Mundo Deportivo on August 30, 2025. It was titled: “Blake Lively ends her friendship with Taylor Swift after making a major personal decision”

Kjersti then detailed journalist Rob Shuter’s report. Per Shuter, a source claimed that Blake is stepping away from Taylor and has chosen to focus on her family. Flaa quoted the source saying:

“She has Ryan, her kids, and the truth on her side… That ship has sailed. Blake has closed the door—and locked it.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis made the news of their engagement public via a joint post on the social media platform, Instagram.

The pair, who began dating in October 2023, share a series of images featuring the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing to the Gammy winner on August 26, 2025.

