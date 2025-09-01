Maureen Callahan claims Taylor Swift's engagement "completely obliterated Meghan Markle's Netflix drop": Details explored

American columnist Maureen Callahan recently shared her reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce. On August 30, 2025, the host of The Nerve with Maureen Callahan show took to YouTube and called out the Karma singer and the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's engagement announcement as over-publicised.

In the video, Maureen Callahan claimed that Taylor Swift's engagement announcement “completely” overshadowed the season two premiere of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The columnist quipped:

“We will pay tribute to one Taylor Swift whose engagement broke the internet and overshadow just completely obliterated Megan Markle's Netflix drop. So, for the first time ever, I can say I am team Taylor.”

The YouTube personality further called out the 35-year-old artist and her Super Bowl champion beau for allegedly staging their engagement photographs. She added:

“This looks like a Bachelor photo. Really? Like I think, listen, we're all thrilled when two people find each other and they begin planning their lives together, but I think this will be a great first marriage for Taylor.”

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on the social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The pair shared a carousel photo of Travis popping the question to Taylor with the backdrop of a floral garden.

The pair captioned the post:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

As per E! News, among the many celebrities who reacted to the engagement news, the pair also received “likes” from the members of the British Royal Family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also reportedly liked the post.

Maureen Callahan jokes that Blake Lively will be “mourning the loss” of not becoming an attendee of Taylor Swift’s wedding

In her Saturday video, Maureen Callahan also shared her thoughts on Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship. She said:

“Blake is going to be mourning the loss. You know, she thought she was going to be maid of honor or matron of honor. I'm sure if she's still married by the time Taylor and Travis tie the knot. But I'm sure she's mourning the loss of that publicity, and you know, all of it is just sort of a pre-engagement/wedding onslaught release.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced the engagement via Instagram (Image via Getty)

Her comments come amid reports that the Love Story singer and A Simple Favor actress are currently not “speaking” despite sharing a decade-long friendship, as per People. This reported fallout happened after Taylor’s name got entangled in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

According to People, the Swift and Lively first connected in 2015 after the 38-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram from a campaign that seemingly referenced the singer’s Bad Blood music video cast. Meanwhile, as per reports, fans speculate that the Ruin the Friendship track on Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, might be about the actress.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their relationship in 2023. Notably, the singer also made her first podcast appearance in August 2025 on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce.

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More