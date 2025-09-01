"Enough to induce a diabetic coma": Maureen Callahan claims With Love, Meghan season 2 is just as unwatchable as the first

Maureen Callahan weighed in on Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan in the August 29, 2025, episode of her podcast The Nerve. According to Callahan, season 2 of the docuseries was just as dull and unappealing as its predecessor.

Explaining her reaction, Callahan said the new season featured content that was overwhelmingly sugary and tedious.

"This is so saccharine and boring that it’s enough to induce a diabetic coma," Callahan added.

During the podcast, she also criticized how the new season of With Love, Meghan was framed. Callahan argued it was misleading for Markle to call it a second season, since the material had already been filmed before.

"Season 1, part B. I refuse to call it season part two, as Megan insists upon calling it. It is not. This stuff was in the can when the first version dropped in the spring that nobody wanted to see. It’s season 1, part B of With Love, Megan," Maureen Callahan explained.

She further emphasized how difficult it was to sit through the series. She said that watching it felt like a “Clockwork Orange-style” experience and added that she had forced herself to endure about 90 minutes before stopping.

What else did Maureen Callahan say about With Love, Meghan season 2 episode 2?

Meghan Markle (Image via Getty)

Maureen Callahan critically analyzed With Love, Meghan season 2 episode 2, which featured Chrissy Teigen as a guest. In her review, Callahan scrutinized not just the overall tone and presentation of the episode, but also Meghan’s language, mannerisms, and even the behavior of her dog, Guy.

One of the first points Callahan raised was a grammar slip that caught her attention. While introducing her dog during the episode, Meghan said:

"Oh, that’s Guy, my dog…I had gotten him from the shelter."

According to Callahan, the Duchess of Sussex should have said, “I had got him” instead. She argued that Meghan’s choice of words reflected her tendency to gloss over accuracy, adding that Markle seemed to believe “she’s so perfect” that even basic grammar was unnecessary.

Callahan also highlighted what she described as unusual behavior from Meghan’s dog. She recalled how Guy remained calm and unmoved in the kitchen throughout the filming of With Love, Meghan, something she found suspicious.

"Guy, who is in the kitchen in his doggy bed and who I believe has been drugged, just my opinion, into submission in her fake kitchen…unless you have a very rare kind of dog who is either very sick or not food motivated. That’s the rare thing I’m talking about…they’re all over you in the kitchen…but Guy just like chilling out, you know," Maureen Callahan explained.

Another central point of her critique was the episode’s opening scene. Callahan argued that the beginning of any successful show should immediately engage the audience. It should "grab" audience attention, whether it's "reality or scripted," and keep them "mesmerized."

However, Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan episode 2 began with Markle baking sourdough bread, which to her was both unimaginative and outdated.

She noted that her team at The Nerve even obtained Markle's original sourdough bread recipe. Callahan remarked that it was fitting Meghan chose to make sourdough, claiming it reflected her “sour” personality and dismissing it as basic.

"It’s what everybody was doing during the pandemic. The world has moved on, Megan," she added.

The podcaster further mocked the recipe, suggesting Meghan seemed to have forgotten key “ingredients,” joking that it essentially contained eight servings of “revenge” and none of “entertainment.”

Maureen Callahan also noted a hygiene lapse, pointing out how Markle’s hair dangled over the dough as she baked. She described it as “disgusting,” adding that it reflected a broader trend where celebrities often reveal “zero personal hygiene” on camera.

Maureen Callahan has been a columnist for the Daily Mail since October 2022. She also hosts her own podcast, The Nerve, which is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan season 2 premiered on Netflix on August 26, 2025, featuring eight new episodes.

