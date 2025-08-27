What is With Love, Meghan season 2 all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season 2 are streaming on Netflix as of Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Like the first season, which clocked in 5.3 million views per Netflix's new Engagement Report in July 2025, the second intallment of the lifestyle series shares another glimpse into the life of Meghan Markle.While season 2 continues to focus on her cooking, hosting, and home life in Montecito, California, where she has settled with Prince Harry and their two children, she will be joined by a new series of guests this season.With Love, Meghan season 2 follows a similar format to the first season, where Markle will share some tips and tricks for cooking, entertaining, and at-home projects. Once again, audiences will see Markle inviting a number of guests, including several celebrities and chefs, into her staged kitchen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBut besides candid moments with her celebrity guests and kitchen experiments, Meghan Markle will also be sharing never-before-shared stories of her home life, including her and Prince Harry's wedding and how they celebrated their anniversaries.Who are the guests featured in With Love, Meghan season 2?In With Love, Meghan season 2, Meghan Markle is joined by a slew of celebrities and celebrity friends, including the likes of Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband, John Legend. Fashion designer Tan France will also be making an appearance. But besides A-listers, the new installment also invites notable chefs and restaurateurs, including:David Chang, a Korean-American chef and restaurateur from Netflix's Ugly Delicious documentary seriesSamin Nosrat, Iranian-American cook and writer behind the series Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatClare Smyth, Northern Irish chef and owner of the three Michelin-starred Core in Nottingham HillJosé Andrés, Spanish-American chef, owner of the two Michelin-starred Washington minibar, and founder of ThinkFoodGroupFrom the description by Netflix Tudum, here's what fans can expect to see play out in With Love, Meghan season 2:&quot;Drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining, Meghan shows us how to experiment with bold flavors in the kitchen, and approach doable but delightful DIYs that fill our cups — as well as satisfy our appetites.&quot;A still from the series (Image via Netflix)From candid chats about each of their lives, guest stars join Meghan Markle in creating various dishes in the latest season of her lifestyle series. There's Samin's apple butter, and David Chang, who guest-stars with cookbook author and chef Christina Toni, to make caramelised onion tarts tipped with eggs.Other guest stars in the series include one of Meghan Markle's longtime friends, Heather Dorak, British-Indian author and life coach Jay Shetty, and his cookbook author and clinical dietician and nutritionist focused on Ayurvedic health wife, Radhi Devlukia.How many episodes are there in With Love, Meghan season 2, and where to watch themLike With Love, Meghan season 1, the second installment of the lifestyle series have eight episodes. All eight of them arrived on streaming on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. With Love, Meghan season 2 is exclusively streaming on Netflix and won't be available to watch anywhere else.All eight episodes of the first season of Meghan Markle's lifestyle series are also available to watch on Netflix. At the time of writing, there is still no confirmation if there's going to be With Love, Meghan season 3. That said, the first season, which came out in March 2025, didn't receive much acclaim from critics, with only a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes.