Judge Liman claims he has no "personal jurisdiction" over Perez Hilton with respect to Blake Lively's subpoena: Details explored

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently scored a victory in court after Judge Liman, who is presiding over Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us legal battle, sided with the media personality.On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the X account @dontfckwjustice posted a tweet, commenting on Judge Liman’s latest ruling. The post’s caption read:“HOLY SH** WHAT JUST HAPPENED, LIMAN RULED HE DOES NOT HAVE JURISDICTION REGARDING LIVELY'S SUBPOENA.”The X account also shared an image of the new filing by Lewis J. Liman, the Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, which reads:“The Court accordingly holds that it lacks personal jurisdiction over Lavandeira with respect to the Subpoena. Lively’s motion to compel is thus denied without prejudice for lack of personal jurisdiction.”In the order, which was filed on August 28, 2025, Judge Liman detailed Blake Lively’s subpoena to Perez Hilton, which was served to him on July 19, 2025. The filings noted that a subpoena to the content creator, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, was only issued after he was identified as:“One of four Content Creators who seeded, generated, created, or influenced social media content or provided related digital or social media services directly or indirectly at the request of, or on behalf of, any Wayfarer Party or their agents or affiliates.”According to The Blast, before Perez Hilton received the new filing from Judge Liman, he appeared in the Las Vegas court on the same day for his subpoena hearing. The hearing was reportedly focused on whether the case should be moved to New York or stay in Nevada.Perez Hilton says it's a “miracle” that Judge Liman ruled in his favorOn August 28, 2025, Perez Hilton posted a reaction video after Judge Liman ruled that he has no &quot;personal jurisdiction&quot; over him with respect to Blake Lively's subpoena.“I can't believe Judge Lyman did this. I cannot believe it. Holy. This is like a miracle. This is not one. This is crazy. This is crazy. Oh my god. This is so great. This is crazy. This is crazy. Oh my god. I can I can't believe this. He either really wanted to prove that he is not biased or my tactic worked and he just did not want to deal with me anymore,” Hilton said in a YouTube video.Perez Hilton also noted that he is “looking forward” to litigating the matter in the courtroom on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the Las Vegas Federal Courthouse.Las Vegas Celebrates Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton At Modern Showrooms - Source: GettyThis comes after Perez Hilton called out Judge Liman for favoring Lively. According to US Weekly, the 47-year-old blogger filed court documents on July 29, 2025, attempting to quash the subpoena and pleading for a protective order against the actress.Perez Hilton then moved to quash the subpoena in his district of residence, the District of Nevada, arguing that the propriety of the subpoena must be litigated in the District of Nevada. He also claimed that the New York court lacked personal jurisdiction over him.For the uninitiated, Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni in court for s*xual harassment in December 2024. While Baldoni has denied her claims, the trial is reportedly scheduled for March 2026 in New York.