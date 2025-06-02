American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift last week stepped out in NYC to celebrate her years-long achievement of buying back the rights to her first six albums. However, the You Belong With Me singer was not alone. According to Daily Mail, she was joined by her actress friend Dakota Johnson and their respective brothers, Austin Swift and Jesse Johnson.

The 35-year-old singer celebrated buying her life's work on Thursday at her favorite Italian restaurant, Via Carota, in New York City. Following this, the Norwegian junket reporter and journalist Kjersti Flaa took to her YouTube talk show, Flaawsome! Talk, and claimed that Swift's bond with Blake Lively "is broken forever."

Citing the Daily Mail’s report, published on May 31, 2025, and some reported theories surrounding the Karma singer’s recent outfits being a subtle dig at the It Ends With Us actress, Kjersti Flaa said in her video:

“They haven't spoken since this happened, which doesn't surprise me at all. Why would she speak to her ever again? I wouldn't. So I think yeah, of course, that relationship is broken forever.”

Kjersti Flaa sheds light on theories around Taylor Swift’s alleged dig at Blake Lively

On June 1, 2025, Kjersti Flaa shared a video on YouTube discussing how the singer has been celebrating her milestone achievement of getting “all her masters back.” The reporter noted that some reports allege that Swift has paid between “600 million and a billion dollars” to get her songs back.

“Taylor Swift had a great reason to celebrate because she got all her work back. And the way she did that was go out and about in New York City, and of course, she wanted to celebrate this with her friends and not Blake Lively. This is quite funny. Well, so she was wearing a floral dress,” Flaa said in her video.

The journalist also noted how Daily Mail, in their article, alleged that the singer is taking a “dig” at Blake Lively by wearing florals. Flaa also cited a source claiming that Taylor Swift has been "loving florals lately."

Kjersti Flaa further added in her video:

“Remember that Blake Lively wasn't wearing anything else but florals throughout the entire press tour for It Ends With Us. She was pictured, I don't know, probably like 25-30 different floral dresses. It was all about floral floral floral, and now Taylor Swift is wearing a floral dress when she's out and about with her friend Dakota Johnson.”

Flaa additionally highlighted how Taylor Swift is now hanging out with Dakota Johnson. The actress is also doing a movie, "Verity," based on Colleen Hoover's book of the same name, after Blake Lively. Swift and Johnson share a decade-long friendship.

Talking about the alleged dig that Taylor Swift might be taking at Blake Lively, Kjersti further added:

“I don't know if it is a dig at Blake or not, but as we know, Taylor Swift loves these little mysteries and leaving little Easter eggs out there for people to keep guessing. And maybe this is one of those.”

Taylor Swift’s friendship status with Blake Lively explored

As Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are suing each other in court, the latter subpoenaed the singer. Taylor Swift reportedly shared over a decade-long friendship with the actress. However, Lively’s legal feud with Baldoni has allegedly created a rift between them, as reported by People on May 16, 2025.

Swift's song My Tears Ricochet is featured in It Ends With Us. During the legal battle, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed that the actress pushed the singer to delete personal text messages between them.

The Love Story singer is also the godmother to the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds's children, namely, James, Inez, and Betty. Meanwhile, according to an article by US Weekly, published on May 31, 2025, there has reportedly been no communication between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni began in December 2024. The actress filed a lawsuit accusing her It Ends With Us director and co-star of s*xual harassment, and allegedly creating a smear campaign against her. Although Baldoni denied all the allegations, he subsequently filed a countersuit for $400 million.

