"Did not age well": Perez Hilton reacts after report of D4vd posting TikTok video about chopping up a girl surfaces

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton has now reacted to alleged reposts by TikTok fame D4vd, after the latter came under a criminal investigation.On August 8, a dismembered body was found in an impounded Tesla that was left abandoned near Hollywood Hills. The authorities confirmed that the car was registered under the name of D4vd.As per ABC News, authorities identified the victim as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Investigators also confirmed that Rivas was reported missing last year. As reported by TMZ, the victim's mother said that her daughter had a boyfriend named &quot;David.&quot; The outlet also highlighted that the girl had a similar &quot;Shhh...&quot; tattoo as D4vd has on his index finger.Amid these reports, the singer came under the scrutiny of netizens and many shared his TikTok activity. On September 18, Perez Hilton also blogged on the allegedly controversial D4vd reposts on the platform. While sharing these reposts, Hilton wrote:&quot;These did not age well.&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKD4vd Reposted TikTok About Chopping Up A Girl: 'If I See Her Talk With Other Dudes' 🔗In one of the clips allegedly reposted by the Romantic Homicide singer, a man was seen chopping chicken, with the caption reading:“Me if I see her talk with other dudes.”The celebrity blogger reported that police were still investigating the incident, adding, &quot;It’s not looking good for the musician.&quot; He shared that detectives had searched a house where the singer was &quot;believed&quot; to be living.The house was in proximity to the location where the vehicle was towed from. Media reports confirmed that the authorities left with a computer and a few evidence bags.However, it is important to note that authorities have not named anyone to be responsible for Celeste's death and the investigation is underway.Perez Hilton shares more TikTok posts allegedly reshared by D4vd View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHilton embedded many TikTok clips in his blog that the singer allegedly reposted on his TikTok account. The podcaster stated that the singer's social media activity displayed &quot;alarming behavior.&quot; He noted that the 20-year-old singer-influencer was &quot;reposting a ton of eerie content.&quot;In addition to the aforementioned clip, D4vd reportedly shared another clip from the movie American Psycho, in which Christian Bale's character, Patrick Bateman, was pointing a nail gun at the back of a girl's head. The video caption read:“Me after hearing about her past with other boys (I’m jealous and utterly disgusted by her actions).”Calling these alleged reposts &quot;truly awful,&quot; Perez Hilton shared more such controversial reposts by the musician in his blog. Video of D4vd and Celeste Rivas streaming together surfaces onlinePerez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKMurder Victim In D4vd's Car Identified As Missing Teen -- And Girl's Mother Says She Has A Tattoo That Matches His! 🔗In a September 18 exclusive, TMZ shared a video shot in January 2024 in which the singer and the victim were streaming together. The media outlet shared that it had received a tip the week before about the dead body's identity found in a Tesla registered under D4vd's name.After the tip, TMZ contacted Celeste Rivas's mother and shared the communication with homicide detectives. On September 17, media reports stated that the body found in the car had been identified as Celeste Rivas.The outlet also shared a picture of the TikTok musician and Celeste Rivas together in its Thursday report. However, they removed it after they were informed that the image was AI-generated.D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, is a gaming streamer turned singer. He started posting his music on TikTok, which gained traction. He rose to fame when his 2022 song Romantic Homicide became viral.He released his debut album, Withered, in April 2025. The singer also wrote an anthem, Locked &amp; Loaded for the multiplayer game Fortnite just days before the body was found in a Tesla belonging to him.