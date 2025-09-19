"He clearly knew her very intimately": Ludwig gives his take on D4vd's alleged association with Celeste Rivas

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig has shared his thoughts on American singer David "D4vd's" alleged association with Celeste Rivas Hernandez. For context, D4vd has been making headlines ever since a female's body was discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla registered in his name.

On September 17, 2025, reports surfaced indicating that Los Angeles authorities had identified the person discovered in the car registered in D4vd's name as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. According to TMZ, the victim's mother informed them that Celeste had been missing for over a year.

During a livestream on September 18, 2025, Ludwig discussed the news reports, describing the situation as "unimaginable." He then elaborated on what he saw as the "weirdest part" of the circumstances, saying:

"I just don't believe, in my heart of hearts, that someone can be so stupid! I can't imagine it. It's unimaginable. 'Stupid? You mean evil.' No, I do think he's an evil pedophile because you know the weirdest part of this? This news broke on her birthday, and he clearly knew her very intimately. And what did he do when the news broke that she died? He went out and performed, like, per usual, on tour. Like, dead-a** on the day, on her birthday, when she's dead. So, he's like, for sure a psychopath. Like, even if he did not have any hand in murdering her, that's psychopathic, to not like, you know, clearly, this person was a part of your life. And you're like, 'Oh, sorry, got to go on a f**king tour.'"

Timestamp - 00:14:00

Ludwig explains why he won't "theorize" on the situation involving D4vd

At the 15-minute mark of his Twitch stream, Ludwig stated that he won't "theorize" on D4vd's alleged association with Celeste Rivas Hernandez, because, according to him, he had "burned himself in the past" by "saying things hypothetically."

He added:

"You know what? Here's what I think is wise to do. I'm actually not going to f**king speak on it and theorize what happened, and instead let the police cook on it, and then wait for that information to come out. Because I've burned myself in the past by randomly saying, hypothetically, things like, 'There's definitely no way he murdered her.' So, you know, just to not end up in that spot again, we're going to wait and let the police sus it out."

Furthermore, Ludwig stated that D4vd "was for sure a pedophile" and that he "actually doesn't need to wait for that information."

