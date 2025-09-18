  • home icon
  "This is insane coincidence": xQc suggests D4vd premiered "Romantic Homicide" on the same day as Celeste Rivas' birthdate

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 18, 2025 08:56 GMT
&quot;This is insane coincidence&quot;: xQc discovers D4vd premiered &quot;Romantic Homicide&quot; on the same day as Celeste Rivas
xQc comments on the recent situation involving D4vd (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has suggested that singer David "D4vd" premiered the music video for his song, "Romantic Homicide," on September 7, the same date as Celeste Rivas Hernandez's birthday. For context, D4vd has been making headlines ever since a female's body was found in a Tesla vehicle registered in his name.

On September 17, 2025, reports emerged claiming that Los Angeles authorities had identified the female as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Furthermore, according to TMZ, Celeste's mother told them that her daughter had been missing for over a year.

During a livestream on the same day, xQc investigated the situation and came across an X user's claim that D4vd premiered the music video for "Romantic Homicide" on September 7, the same date as Celeste's birthday.

The missing person notice that surfaced on social media (Image via x.com/FearedBuck)
The missing person notice that surfaced on social media (Image via x.com/FearedBuck)

The former Overwatch pro began to verify the claim by looking at the date "Romantic Homicide" was uploaded to YouTube and comparing it to Celeste Rivas Hernandez's date of birth, which was listed in a missing person notice.

Describing the situation as an "insane coincidence," xQc stated:

"What about it? Omie, I'm not tweaking! Look, it's the same f**king date, though! Okay, I understand coincidences. I understand the game of numbers. I understand the game of numbers! I get that. But you don't understand, you can only allow a certain amount of coincidences to line up, until something becomes a pattern. This is insane coincidence, though!"
The French-Canadian personality went on to say that D4vd's decision to premiere the music video on September 7, 2022, was "even worse." He elaborated:

"'It was premiered.' You're right! It's even worse! The video was premiered on that day, which means it had to be set ahead of time! That means that they could have set up the video for days or weeks, and they chose that date deliberately, though. That is much different than just having an upload."
"I'm not being weird about it" - xQc responds to those calling him out for "playing detective" about the situation surrounding D4vd

While discussing the situation surrounding D4vd, xQc received a donation message from a viewer, who called him out for being "out of touch" and for making "content out of" a deceased individual.

Urging the Twitch streamer to "stop playing detective," the viewer wrote:

"You're so out of touch. Why are you making content out of a child that just died? Labeling her with your made-up names as well. Stop playing detective."
Timestamp - 01:22:24

xQc responded by stating that he was discussing "publicly available information," and that he was "not being weird about it":

"Yo, buddy, buddy, stop hold me to a f**king different... shut up. Who asked? Shut up! Shut up! Shut up! Yo, buddy, buddy, buddy, this is publicly available information, and I'm being sensitive with the information. I'm not being weird about it. Like, what the f**k are you talking about? The f**k is wrong with you?"
As of this writing, D4vd has not issued a statement regarding the recent reports.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
